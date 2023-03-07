Liquid Silicone Rubber Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.55%

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid silicone rubber market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.55% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Avantor Inc.

Elkem ASA (China National Chemical Corporation)

Jiangsu Tianchen New Materials Co. Ltd

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Simtec Silicone Parts LLC (The Rico Group)

Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a dense, durable, and high resistant elastomer made using an injection molding method that provides ease of processing, part consistency, and better productivity. It offers excellent weatherability, chemical stability, heat and abrasion resistance, and electrical insulation properties as compared to organic rubber.

Moreover, it has a high tear and tensile strength and good elongation, flexibility, hardness, and transparency. It can also withstand extreme temperature and harsh environmental conditions like wind, rain, and ultraviolet (UV) rays. As a result, it is widely utilized in the production of industrial tools that require high strength, resistance, and quality.



LSR can be sterilized using steam autoclaving, ethylene oxide (ETO), gamma, and e-beam techniques, which makes it suitable to produce medical equipment, such as organ parts or prostheses, that meet stringent safety requirements.

This, in confluence with a significant increase in the number of organ failure cases on account of the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. This can also be attributed to the considerable need for minimizing the risk of contamination and enhancing the safety of medical devices. Additionally, it is extensively employed in the automotive industry to manufacture small and complex elastomeric parts at high speed and optimum productivity.

This, coupled with the boosting sales of vehicles worldwide, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, LSR is gaining traction in industries, such as aerospace, construction, electronics, and food and beverage (F&B), as adhesives, sealants, potting, coatings, lubricants, and encapsulating compounds. Apart from this, the emerging trend of industrial automation, coupled with the rising demand for precision manufacturing, is projected to fuel the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global liquid silicone rubber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid silicone rubber market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the curing system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global liquid silicone rubber market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Grade

6.1 Food Grade

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Industrial Grade

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Medical Grade

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Curing System

7.1 Injection Molding

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Peroxide Cure System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Platinum-Based Cure System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Condensation Cure System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Cosmetic and Personal Care

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Consumer Goods

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

