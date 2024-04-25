Liquid Smoke Market, 37% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid smoke market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.4 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The liquid smoke market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

APAC

China



India

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& South America

Chile



Argentina



Brazil

1. North America- Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is Europe.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers and the healthy living trend in Europe have increased the demand for liquid smoke in this region. Moreover, the increasing number of organized retail outlets in Europe offering liquid smoke and the rising demand for liquid smoke among European consumers due to its health benefits, such as low-fat content, will drive the regional liquid smoke market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Liquid Smoke Market encompasses the production, sales, and distribution of this functional ingredient, widely used in the food industry for enhancing the flavors of various food products. Liquid smoke, derived from wood smoke, is a popular choice for roasting, grilling, and barbecuing meat, seafood, hot dogs, and cheese. Its long shelf life makes it a preferred option for food preservation in dining out, home cooking, restaurants, hotels, and catering services.

The positive impact of liquid smoke on palatability and its health benefits have led to an increase in purchasing power for consumers in the market. Liquid smoke is also used in the production of barbecue sauces, adding a distinct smoky flavor to various dishes.

Market Overview

The Liquid Smoke Market involves the production and distribution of flavorings used in the food industry. These products are derived from natural or artificial smoke and are used to enhance the taste and aroma of various dishes. The process of creating liquid smoke involves the condensation of smoke particles in a controlled environment.

The resulting product is then used in cooking, particularly in barbecue and smoking processes. These products are used in both commercial and residential settings, and are popular in the production of bacon, sausages, and other smoked meats. The liquid smoke market is expected to grow due to increasing consumer demand for authentic smoked flavors and the convenience offered by these products.

However, concerns over the use of artificial additives and potential health risks may impact market growth. The market is segmented by type, application, and region. Key players in the market focus on innovation and product development to meet consumer preferences and stay competitive.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

