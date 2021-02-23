Liquid Technology Equipment Donation Gives New Life to Children's Science Center Virtual Programs during Covid-19

Liquid Technology Managing Partner, Richard Greene learned about the Children's Science Center challenges from a client, and the industry-leading IT Asset Disposition service provider responded. As a parent, Greene understands the importance of such services first-hand. He wanted to make the science center's virtual offering experience a better one. To make that happen, Liquid Technology donated two television studios' worth of equipment, including cameras, webcams, green screens, computers for editing, and more. The donated equipment had an immediate impact.

"This new equipment is a real game-changer. It allows us to interact with our audience better than ever," said Audrey Charlwood, Program Coordinator for the Children's Science Center. "We particularly love using the green screen to transport our audience into different environments in line with what we are teaching."

"As informal educators, we like to have fun while teaching science and get up and move around. The mobile tripods have been integral to making our virtual experience fun and interactive. It's wonderful to now have technology that is as mobile as we are!" added Children's Science Center Program Manager Ashlyn Salvage.

"Liquid Technology is committed to digital equity and STEM education, and we are a corporate partner to two nonprofits in that space," said Greene. "Our equipment donation to the Children's Science Center was a natural extension of those efforts. We are thrilled the equipment has made such an incredible difference in their ability to deliver quality programming to their audiences."

A pandemic boost for the Science Center -- the virtual offerings have transformed its audience from local to national. Children from around the country can celebrate their birthdays with virtual parties, attend virtual camps and participate in lab programs with experienced STEM Educators. "Reaching more children with our STEM education programs is a silver lining," said Charlwood. "Liquid Technology's donation has made it possible for us to make those programs the best they can be."

About Liquid Technology

Liquid Technology is a full-service IT asset disposition company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their hardware assets. These services include Brokering and Purchasing Excess IT Equipment, Auditable Data Destruction, Environmental Disposal of Electronic Waste and IT Asset Management.

About The Children's Science Center

The Children's Science Center is Northern Virginia's first interactive museum where children, families and school groups can explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) concepts through fun, engaging hands-on exhibits, activities and programs.

SOURCE Liquid Technology

Related Links

https://liquidtechnology.net

