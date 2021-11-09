Liquid Technology Increases its Operations in New York

"This year, we celebrated our 20 th anniversary. We are currently employing 90 people. Our new space gives us the ability to grow our workforce by 30%," explained Managing Partner, Richard Greene.

"Now is a pivotal time for the circular economy. Enterprises have a newfound focus on social responsibility and environmental impact. We see this through companies' carbon neutral pledges. The need for our services grows in lockstep with the increase in e-waste," Greene said of Liquid Technology's growth.

About Liquid Technology

Liquid Technology is a full-service IT asset disposition company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their hardware assets. These services include Brokering and Purchasing Excess IT Equipment, Auditable Data Destruction, Environmental Disposal of Electronic Waste and IT Asset Management. For more information, please visit, LiquidTechnology.net.

Media Contact:

Victoria Coker

+16467478430

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Technology

