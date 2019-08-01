Liquid USA Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Peter Rubenstein as Chief Growth Officer

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Financial USA (Liquid USA), the joint venture between Liquid Group Inc. (Liquid.com), one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, and Virtual Currency Partners LP (VCP), a venture capital group with expertise in hypergrowth technology companies and public exits, announced today that Peter Rubenstein will be joining the executive leadership team as the Chief Growth Officer.

Peter is an innovative problem solver who has been involved in growing multiple successful start-ups over his business career. As Liquid USA's Chief Growth Officer, he brings extensive experience in identifying industry trends, building partnerships, and establishing global customer relationships. In addition, Mr. Rubenstein is also providing proprietary social listening technology – developed by Cogent Infotech, one of Mr. Rubenstein's companies – which will enable Liquid USA to extract valuable insights from the Liquid platform, social media and public forums, and the greater digital asset ecosystem.

Before joining Liquid USA, Peter gained considerable experience helping to build multi-billion dollar businesses that span multiple countries. He played a major role in growing ZeroChaos, a global workforce and talent management technology solution, from its inception to a $3 Billion company, which was sold to the Carlyle Group. Most recently, was an early investor and advisor in LMP Motors, a company capitalizing on mobility-as-a-service. LMP Motors has filed paperwork with the SEC and plans to IPO in Q4 2019.

"Peter has demonstrated an uncanny ability to leverage a great idea into a multi-billion dollar business," said Justin Hertzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid USA. "Liquid is more than a great idea – it is already a great company with a proven track record and tremendous momentum. "With Peter, we believe we can accelerate our growth at an even faster rate and meet the rapidly changing needs of the digital asset marketplace."

On joining Liquid USA, Mr. Rubenstein commented that, "My view of business is quite simple. Identify a need in the marketplace, identify a solution and execute. We are only just now fully understanding the absolute need for digital assets in our daily lives. Liquid USA has a plan and the platform to give the world access to these financial products. It all comes down to execution. And with this team, I know we can execute better than others in the space."

About Liquid Financial USA

Liquid Financial USA is bringing Liquid's (www.liquid.com) institutional-grade, fully-regulated digital asset trading platform and global liquidity to the United States. We plan to offer all regulated digital asset related products and services to U.S. clients, while continuously positioning Liquid Financial USA for future regulatory changes. Our goal is to be the most trusted digital asset marketplace for U.S. institutions and individual traders.

