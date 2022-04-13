Liquid Waste Management Market- 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by Stringent Government Regulations that are Forcing Manufacturers to Adopt Wastewater Treatment |Technavio

Liquid Waste Management Market - Scope

The liquid waste management market covers the following areas:

Liquid Waste Management Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global liquid waste management industry growth is the stringent government regulations that are forcing manufacturers to adopt wastewater treatment. Government authorities, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have imposed strict regulations on the discharge limits of pollutants in wastewater. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued Effluent Guideline regulations for industries under the Clean Water Act (WA) in 2022. The violation of these guidelines or regulations results in a penalty for the environment. Environmental penalty results in cases of surpassing the discharge levels, the accidental or abnormal release of pollutants, and the failure of discharge reporting. Therefore, manufacturers must treat and dispose of wastewater properly, which, in turn, will be boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global liquid waste management industry growth is the high cost of liquid waste treatment. The treatment capacity of any country is determined by its revenue. Treatment capacity in high-income countries exceeds 70% of wastewater output, compared to 8% in low-income countries. In addition, liquid waste is more difficult to collect and treat than solid waste. The liquid waste pollutes the soil and freshwater resources readily. As a result, it must be handled with caution. Furthermore, as a result of the constant build-up inside piping systems, liquid waste treatment plants become less efficient over time. Such factors will limit the market growth in the coming years.

Liquid Waste Management Market - Segmentation Analysis

The liquid waste management market analysis includes segmentation by Source (industrial and municipal) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The liquid waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Clean Harbors Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Covanta Holding Corp.

Enva

Envirogreen Ltd.

Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA

EWaste Disposal Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Heritage Crystal Clean Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services LLC

Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd.

Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

Lamor Corporation Plc

PROS Services Inc.

RETHMANN SE and Co. KG

Russell Reid Waste Management

SUEZ Australia Holding Pty Ltd.

US Ecology Inc.

Veolia Environment SA

Whites Recycling Ltd.

Liquid Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Enva, Envirogreen Ltd., Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA, EWaste Disposal Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Heritage Environmental Services LLC, Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd., Hulsey Environmental Services Inc., Lamor Corporation Plc, PROS Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Russell Reid Waste Management, SUEZ Australia Holding Pty Ltd., US Ecology Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Whites Recycling Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Source

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Municipal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Municipal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Source ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Clean Harbors Inc.

Exhibit 89: Clean Harbors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Clean Harbors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Clean Harbors Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Covanta Holding Corp.

Exhibit 93: Covanta Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Covanta Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Covanta Holding Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Envirogreen Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Envirogreen Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Envirogreen Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Envirogreen Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA

Exhibit 99: Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA - Key offerings

10.7 Heritage Crystal Clean Inc.

Exhibit 102: Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Heritage Environmental Services LLC

Exhibit 105: Heritage Environmental Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Heritage Environmental Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Heritage Environmental Services LLC - Key offerings

10.9 PROS Services Inc.

Exhibit 108: PROS Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: PROS Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: PROS Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 US Ecology Inc.

Exhibit 111: US Ecology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: US Ecology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: US Ecology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: US Ecology Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 115: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

10.12 Whites Recycling Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Whites Recycling Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Whites Recycling Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Whites Recycling Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

