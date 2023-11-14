Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 12.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.6% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 12.7 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the liquid waterproofing membrane market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 12.7 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 5.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Market

The liquid waterproofing membrane market is segmented based on material type, application type, end-use type, construction type, and region.

Based on material type- Among material types, bitumen solidified its reign as the ultimate leader in the global liquid waterproofing membrane market, prevailing across major regions. Bitumen liquid membranes offer seamless application, conforming to irregular shapes and providing long-lasting protection against water infiltration. They are known for their ability to withstand weather elements and provide a reliable waterproofing solution. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness and wide availability make them a preferred choice in the construction industry.

PU liquid applied membrane waterproofing to depict the fastest growth in the foreseen future driven by its excellent adhesion properties, UV resistance, high elongation capabilities, and compatibility with various substrates. These qualities make PU-applied membranes an effective choice for reliable waterproofing in different applications. Additionally, their chemical resistance safeguards against damage from various substances. Some PU membranes are breathable, allowing moisture vapor to escape while still maintaining effective waterproofing.

Based on application type- The market is segmented into Roofing and Walls, Building Structures, Industrial, Water and Wastewater Management, Tunnels, and Others. Roofing and Walls dominate the global liquid waterproofing membrane market with a mammoth share. Waterproofing plays a crucial role in preventing leaks and protecting the underlying structure, ensuring the longevity and integrity of the building. With roofs often covering significant surface areas, such as commercial or industrial buildings, proper waterproofing is essential to safeguard the entire structure and its contents from water-related issues.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The Asia-Pacific is poised to maintain its position as the leading market for liquid membrane waterproofing, experiencing remarkable growth. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

This growth can be attributed to significant factors, including rapid urbanization, industrialization, promising economic prospects, and the relocation of manufacturing industries to Asian economies.

The region's increasing construction activities, coupled with the implementation of building and energy codes, are fueling the demand for waterproofing solutions.

Key economies like China and India , are pivotal drivers in propelling the growth of the waterproofing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Increasing construction activities.

Increasing government investments in infrastructure developments in emerging economies.

Top Companies in the Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Market?

The market for liquid waterproofing membranes is highly competitive, populated with numerous local, regional, and global players all striving to capture their share of the market. With competition intensifying on various fronts such as pricing, product diversity, and geographic reach, the market is highly fragmented, as a multitude of players compete fiercely for recognition and market share, operating on both regional and global scales. The following prominent players stand out as the top contenders in the liquid waterproofing membrane market:

Oriental Yuhong

Sika AG

Keshun Waterproofing Technologies

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

MBCC Group

Saint-Gobain

Mapei S.p.A.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Liquid Waterproofing Membranes Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

