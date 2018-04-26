Liquid Web Announces Partnership with Glew, the Leader in eCommerce Analytics and Business Intelligence, to Deliver the Industry's First Platform Dedicated to WooCommerce Stores

"Our partnership with Glew means we can help eCommerce stores turn tons of data into actionable information. We know it will change how they do business," said Chris Lema, VP of Products and Innovation for Liquid Web. The automatic segmentation of both customer and product data puts Glew in a class all alone and far more powerful than what most companies use to collect their data, Google Analytics.

At Liquid Web, we're focused on Powering the Business Potential for SMBs. By partnering with Glew, we help stores monitor their marketing channels (Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, Adwords, etc) to see which campaigns are delivering the best ROI. Additionally, the product analytics Glew provides, helps our customers optimize inventory, velocity and profit margins.

"The best part of all of this, from our customer's perspective, is that we're keeping all the data mining off of their WooCommerce store, which dramatically improves performance compared to people running normal WooCommerce reports," said Lema.

While most customers would have to pay $200-500/month for Glew.io, customers of the Managed WooCommerce Hosting platform benefit from this partnership immediately because it's included with every plan.

About Liquid Web

Liquid Web powers content, commerce and potential for SMB entrepreneurs and the designers, developers and digital agencies who create for them. An industry leader in managed hosting and cloud services, Liquid Web is known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support*. The company owns and manages its own core data centers, providing a diverse range of offerings from bare metal servers and fully managed hosting to Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce Hosting. Liquid Web is part of the Madison Dearborn Partners family of companies.

*2017 NPS Score of 66

