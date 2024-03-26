Liquid Web Expands Business Continuity Solutions with Disaster Recovery Protection Powered by VMware

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, in collaboration with VMware, today announced the launch of their brand new business continuity solution: Disaster Recovery, powered by VMware Cloud Director Availability (VCDA).

As a leading provider of cloud hosting for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the VCDA addition to Liquid Web's Private Cloud solution empowers businesses with proven disaster recovery capabilities, providing confidence in the face of uncertainty.

"Our new Business Continuity offering prevents lost revenue and defends our customers against cyberattacks." Post this

With efficient onboarding featuring simplified migrations, configurable RPOs, and reliable data-loss protection, disaster recovery ensures swift restoration from outages.

Plans are customized to fit the needs of each customer, but all disaster recovery plans include flexible application recovery, continuous DR health checks, detailed reporting, on-demand resiliency, and non-disruptive testing so customers can quickly orchestrate and ensure their disaster recovery plans meet their needs.

"We continue to innovate our Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions that add powerful capabilities to reduce customer risk and protect their bottom line," says Ken Wallace, Liquid Web's VMware Product Manager. "We're pleased to offer new capabilities in Business Continuity that will prevent loss of revenue and defend our customers against cyberattacks, including ransomware."

Beyond business continuity, customers also benefit from Liquid Web's enterprise-level features and functionality at affordable prices for small to midsize businesses. Combining VMware's multi-cloud capabilities with the strength of Liquid Web's managed offerings, customers gain peace of mind knowing their business continuity needs are met.

Liquid Web Private Cloud, powered by VMware, allows businesses to confidently expand their online presence, handle increased traffic, and meet the evolving demands of their customers. The solution is ideal for businesses that want to consolidate resources to reduce costs, modernize their infrastructure for increased performance, reliability, and security, or simply add scalability to better position for future growth.

Small and mid-size businesses seeking enterprise-grade solutions access all the advantages of traditional public cloud — workload flexibility, scalability, and rapid provisioning — with the security of an isolated, high-performance dedicated infrastructure.

"We're focused on providing growing businesses with a cost-effective way to rapidly deploy cloud-hosted websites and applications while delivering the power of an enterprise solution — all at a price point that SMBs can afford and with the help they need every step of the way," says Wallace.

Learn more about Private Cloud Powered by VMware , and contact Liquid Web to get a custom disaster recovery quote today.

About Liquid Web

Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Currently managing over 500,000 sites, Liquid Web's expansive reach is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. The company's success is built on the foundation of a world-class team of industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years. Learn more about Liquid Web .

