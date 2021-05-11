Liquid Web Family of Brands Acquires Impress.org and Flagship Product GiveWP

The GiveWP acquisition is an extension of Liquid Web's commitment to leadership in the WordPress and WooCommerce arena. Tweet this

"GiveWP is a well-known and respected brand in the WordPress community. We are excited to welcome them to the Liquid Web family as we continue to build our strength in the digital commerce ecosystem," said Joe Oesterling, Liquid Web's CTO. "GiveWP has already been able to help more than 100,000 fundraisers around the world raise more than a billion dollars. We believe in their brand, and we know that with our backing, they will continue to create the solutions nonprofit organizations need."

Existing and new customers of GiveWP and WP Business Reviews will see no change in service. GiveWP and WP Business Reviews will continue to operate as an independent unit.

"We're excited to join the Liquid Web Family of Brands to continue our mission to Democratize Generosity. We are confident that the strength and leadership Liquid Web provides will ensure GiveWP remains the leading online fundraising solution for WordPress for many years to come," said Devin Walker, CEO and Co-Founder of GiveWP. Walker will remain with Liquid Web as General Manager of GiveWP.

The Launch of StellarWP

GiveWP, and WP Business Reviews will also join the Liquid Web Family under a new brand, StellarWP, which will house all of Liquid Web's software assets. Included also in the StellarWP brand will be existing Liquid Web companies iThemes, The Events Calendar , Restrict Content Pro , and Kadence WP .

"Our Family of Brands is built to enable customers to dream big and grow. Now more than ever, they want a provider that can package, deliver, and support them online. WordPress is the most used CMS; its adoption continues to grow within the SMB market and it's highly relevant to our existing customers. We're excited about the opportunity to build a portfolio of WordPress software and tools that enables the Digital Commerce explosion that we are watching in the market. We will continue to sell and service customers through our StellarWP brands and will also use them to create bundled services that make it even easier for a business to succeed online," said Oesterling.

StellarWP unites Liquid Web's software acquisitions, optimizing efforts to serve their customers and to drive innovation with new, unique, and important bundled services that enable digital commerce. Through StellarWP, Liquid Web will continue its mission to become a leader in the WordPress arena, powering the online potential for SMBs, nonprofits, and the designers, developers, and agencies who serve them.

About GiveWP

Since launching in 2015, GiveWP has quickly become the highest-rated, most-downloaded, and best-supported WordPress donation plugin. GiveWP provides admins with a powerfully flexible donation platform, easily customized for any kind of online giving. With GiveWP, you can accept charitable gifts through customizable donation forms, view donation statistics and reports, manage donors, and integrate with a wide variety of third-party gateways and services. The main GiveWP donation plugin is free and yet full of many advanced features. GiveWP is made with best practices in mind and backed by a growing team of WordPress developers, support engineers, and marketing professionals who've worked with WordPress and nonprofits since 2009. Visit GiveWP to learn more.

About Liquid Web

Building on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web (Managed Hosting), Nexcess (Digital Commerce Cloud) and StellarWP (WordPress Software and Tools) have more than 500,000+ sites under management, have over 50,000 Software subscribers and 1 Million+ free version Software users. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. To learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands, visit the Liquid Web brands page .

