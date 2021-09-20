Liquid Web Family of Brands Acquires LearnDash and grows StellarWP

LearnDash broadens our digital commerce reach by giving online educators the best tools to create dynamic content. Tweet this

"Everyone knows LearnDash as the leader of online learning in the WordPress ecosystem. We are excited to welcome them to the Liquid Web family as we continue to build our strength in the digital commerce ecosystem," said Chris Lema, Liquid Web's VP of Products. "LearnDash takes us deeper into the digital commerce space by offering online educators the best tools to create online courses, quizzes, and dynamic content with built-in marketing and ecommerce features. We believe in their brand, and we know that with our backing, they will continue to deliver the online solutions educators need."

LearnDash will join the Liquid Web Family under the StellarWP brand, which is the umbrella for our premium WordPress software solutions and includes well-known and respected WordPress leaders such as iThemes , The Events Calendar , GiveWP , Restrict Content Pro , Iconic , and Kadence WP .

The acquisition marks StellarWP's entrance into the booming LMS space. As the global pandemic continues to drive educators to virtual learning solutions, the LMS market is projected to grow by more than $30 billion between now and 2028.

Like the rest of our StellarWP brands, the LearnDash team will continue to operate as an independent unit. Existing and new customers of LearnDash will see no change in service. Justin Ferriman will remain as an advisor with the acquisition and WordPress authority and Liquid Web leader, Chris Lema, will become the General Manager of LearnDash.

"We're excited to have LearnDash join StellarWP to continue our mission to power learning programs. We are confident that the strength and leadership Liquid Web provides will ensure LearnDash remains the leading online LMS solution for WordPress for many years to come," said Justin Ferriman, CEO and co-founder of LearnDash. Angle Advisors acted as financial advisor to LearnDash.

About LearnDash

The only WordPress LMS created by e-learning experts, LearnDash is a flexible learning management system. LearnDash is taking cutting edge elearning methodology and infusing it into WordPress. More than just a plugin, LearnDash is trusted to power the learning programs for major universities, small to midsize companies, startups, entrepreneurs, and bloggers worldwide. Learn more here .

About Liquid Web

Building on over 24 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web (Managed Hosting), Nexcess (Digital Commerce Cloud) and StellarWP (WordPress Software and Tools) have more than 500,000+ sites under management, have over 125,000 Software subscribers and 2 Million+ free version Software users. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. To learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands, visit https://www.liquidweb.com/our-brands/ .

CONTACT:

Terry Trout

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web Inc.

