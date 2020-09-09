Liquid Web Launches Managed Cloud Servers, Making the Public Cloud Available On-Demand at a Predictable Price

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, the market leader in managed hosting and digital commerce cloud services to SMBs and entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of the company's new Managed Cloud Server offering, which enables businesses to deploy a cloud environment in minutes.

The launch of Managed Cloud Servers demonstrates Liquid Web's ongoing commitment to making value-added technology solutions more accessible to small and mid-size businesses, and the agencies, designers, and developers who create for them. A Managed Cloud Server is the ideal solution for organizations that require increased agility and consistently low operating costs to grow their business. The solution provides a cost-effective way to deploy hosted websites and applications rapidly while delivering the power of an enterprise solution at a price that will meet their ongoing budget requirements.

"We are very excited to be able to provide this type of turnkey, fully-managed solution for our customers," said Melanie Purkis, Liquid Web's Director of Managed Hosting. " Managed Cloud Servers , built on OpenStack technology, offer customers a new way to purchase only the cloud resources they need with a simple, easy-to-understand pricing model. Customers can start small and upgrade as they grow."

The Managed Cloud Server platform is a purpose-built web and mobile application that leverages Linux operating systems. Customer benefits include:

An enterprise-grade, ready-to-go cloud hosting solution, built to grow with your project.

A simplified customer portal for adding resources quickly without requiring technical support or engineering configuration.

Scales flawlessly with or without cPanel.

24x7x365 support by the Most Helpful Humans in Hosting®

"Liquid Web's Managed Cloud Servers are a great solution for businesses that are not ready for the complexity and cost of the massive hyperscalers. With our Managed Cloud Servers, they can move their workload to the cloud without a large investment and have peace of mind knowing they can get our dedicated engineers' help whenever it is needed," said Purkis.

This Managed Cloud Server solution enhances Liquid Web's managed hosting suite of services, and expands upon the company's 2019 launch of its Managed Private Cloud offering powered by VMware and NetApp . Both public and private managed cloud solutions provide enterprise-level features and functionality to small and mid-size businesses at an affordable and predictable cost, backed by the Most Helpful Humans in Hosting®.

Visit the Liquid Web Managed Cloud Servers page to learn more.

About the Liquid Web Family of Brands

Building on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Brand Family consists of four companies (Liquid Web, Nexcess, iThemes, and InterWorx), delivering software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 500,000+ sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage 10 global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit Liquid Web. *2019 Net Promoter Score of 67

Contact:

Mayra Pena

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liquidweb.com

