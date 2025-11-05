Liquid Web Wins "Best Features & Options" in HostingAdvice Web Developer Choice Awards

Developer-driven recognition reaffirms Liquid Web's leadership in secure, high-performance hosting solutions.

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, part of CloudOne Digital, and a leader in high-performance hosting for growing businesses and enterprise teams, announced it has been named the Best Features & Options provider in the inaugural 2025 Web Developer Choice Awards , presented by HostingAdvice.

This recognition highlights Liquid Web's continued commitment to empowering developers, designers, and businesses with flexible, high-performance hosting and unmatched support.

About the Award

The Web Developer Choice Awards are a first-of-their-kind program where verified web developers select the winners, reflecting real-world satisfaction rather than panel judging.

The award methodology includes:

Expert Shortlisting: HostingAdvice's editorial and technical teams, with over 60 years of combined experience, evaluated hundreds of hosting providers for reliability, performance, support, and overall value.

HostingAdvice's editorial and technical teams, with over 60 years of combined experience, evaluated hundreds of hosting providers for reliability, performance, support, and overall value. Developer-Driven Voting: A panel of 1,000 verified U.S.-based web developers cast votes based on their hands-on experience.

A panel of 1,000 verified U.S.-based web developers cast votes based on their hands-on experience. Data Integrity Verification: HostingAdvice used digital fingerprinting, bot detection, and manual QA review to ensure valid results.

"We're truly honored to be recognized with the 2025 Best Features and Options Award in the inaugural Web Developer Choice Awards. This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the developer community, the people who rely on our platforms every day to build, innovate, and grow." Said Ryan MacDonald, CTO, Liquid Web. "At Liquid Web, we take pride in delivering powerful, flexible hosting solutions backed by world-class support. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering our community with the tools, reliability, and partnership they need to succeed."

Liquid Web's win in Best Features & Options reinforces its reputation for offering powerful configuration, flexibility, high-end hardware, and developer-ready environments across its managed VPS Hosting , Dedicated Servers , and Cloud Hosting Solutions.

Why Liquid Web Stood Out

Configuration flexibility across Managed VPS Hosting , Dedicated Servers , and Cloud Hosting Solutions

across Managed , , and Solutions High-end hardware and developer-ready environments designed for performance at scale

and designed for performance at scale Hands-on support from experts available 24/7/365

About Liquid Web

As part of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web delivers reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure tailored to the needs of small businesses, regulated digital enterprises, performance-centric teams, and enterprise backbone institutions. With more than 25 years of proven success, we power mission-critical websites, ecommerce stores, and applications with premium hosting and hands-on support.

Trusted by nearly 200,000 customers worldwide, Liquid Web continues to lead through innovation, trust, and unwavering customer commitment. (Most recently named Best Dedicated Hosting Provider for 2025 by HostAdvice's Web Developer Choice Awards.)

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact Name: Drew Griswold

Title: Director of Field Marketing

Email: [email protected]

