Liquid Web's Dedicated Servers Now Offer Upgraded Performance with Intel Xeon Scalable Technology

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, the market leader in managed hosting and digital commerce cloud services to SMBs and entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of their upgraded Dedicated Intel Xeon 6226R servers with advanced Intel Xeon Scalable technology. This new offering will provide customers with a vital performance for high workloads, such as large databases and databases with a high query load.

"We are excited to be able to offer this new processor. The Intel Xeon 6226R gives customers a major boost in overall performance with a market competitive price point," said Melanie Purkis, Director of Managed Hosting. "Available in both single and dual processor configurations, this new technology will be a tremendous benefit for customers who need consistent and powerful processing. Databases will enjoy a marked improvement over previous Intel servers, with the bonus of double the cache, scalability, and a CPU performance that is nearly 2.5x that of the processors we offered in the past. We've already seen great demand from our customers who need this performance and stability for their mission-critical sites, applications, and databases," said Purkis.

Liquid Web provides a consultative approach to businesses that would like help determining the ideal specs for their server. Hosting Advisors can help customers create a hosting solution for websites and applications specifically tailored to their specific factors such as Operating systems, Control Panel, CMS, applications, caching, and traffic.

The Intel Xeon 6226R is also the backbone of our very successful Managed Dedicated VMware Private Cloud, which launched in 2019 and provides enterprise-level features and functionality to small and mid-size businesses at an affordable and predictable cost, backed by the Most Helpful Humans in Hosting®.

The Intel Xeon Gold 6226R is available at launch in single or dual configurations in the Lansing, Phoenix, and Amsterdam data centers.

For a limited time, new customers can enjoy 25% off for six months. Visit our Dedicated Server page to get started.

About the Liquid Web Family of Brands

Building on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Brand Family consists of four companies (Liquid Web, Nexcess, iThemes, and InterWorx), delivering software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 500,000+ sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage 10 global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit Liquid Web. *2019 Net Promoter Score of 67

