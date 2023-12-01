Liquid Wind awarded the Capgemini Nordic Sustainability Tech Award 2023 for Sweden

News provided by

Liquid Wind

01 Dec, 2023, 05:12 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 29th of November, Liquid Wind won the Capgemini Sustainability Tech Award 2023 for Sweden, held at a ceremony at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm. The award celebrates organizations and inspirational tech pioneers, across the Nordic region, pushing the boundaries of sustainable technology solutions and their role in limiting the environmental and social impact of climate change. 

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind, comments:

"I am honored to receive the Capgemini Nordic Sustainability Tech Award on behalf of the Liquid Wind team. It feels great to be recognized as an innovative tech company creating practicable solutions for a sustainable future."

The jury's motivation:

"Set out to reduce the dependency on fossil fuel, the Swedish winner of Capgemini Nordic Sustainability Tech Award is making great progress pioneering the field of eFuel production. This will accelerate the transition to carbon neutral shipping and reduce global carbon emissions." 

This is the second prestigious acknowledgement received in just a week, as Liquid Wind on the 23rd of November also won Sweden's E-Prize 2023 award in the category Renewable Energy. 

Media contact:

Klaudija Cavala, Head of Digital, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18536/3886497/2468509.pdf

PRESS RELEASE_Liquid Wind awarded Capgemini Nordic Sustainability Tech Award 2023 in Sweden_1 December 2023

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/claes-fredriksson-liquid-wind-ceo-and-founder-photo-by-capgemini,c3245128

Claes Fredriksson Liquid Wind CEO and Founder Photo by Capgemini

SOURCE Liquid Wind

