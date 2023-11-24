Liquid Wind awarded the prestigious Swedish E-Prize 2023

News provided by

Liquid Wind

24 Nov, 2023, 04:27 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 23rd of November, Liquid Wind won the E-Prize 2023 award in the category Renewable Energy. The E-Prize is Sweden's most prestigious award for climate innovation, and it has been arranged for 15 consecutive years. It is one of Sweden's largest and most prestigious awards for companies operating at the intersection of energy and climate transition.

The award was received by Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind during the E-Prize event ceremony in Stockholm, arranged by energy giant E.ON, leading sustainability magazine Aktuell Hållbarhet and Sweden's largest business daily, Dagens industri.

Claes Fredriksson comments:

"We are very proud and honored to receive Sweden's most prestigious award for climate innovation. This is a true recognition for our team, our partners, our supporters and our vision towards creating a world without dependency on fossil fuels." 

The jury's motivation:

"Through successful partnerships and great business acumen, Liquid Wind has created the conditions for large-scale production of sustainable electrofuel produced from Swedish forest raw materials and renewable electricity contributing to making the world's most important transport sector, shipping, fossil-free." 

Media contact:
Klaudija Cavala, Head of Digital, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18536/3882106/2452438.pdf

PRESS RELEASE_Liquid Wind Wins E-Prize 2023_24 November 2023

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/e-prize-2023-claes-fredriksson-ceo-founder-liquid-wind-23-november-2023,c3242698

E-Prize 2023 Claes Fredriksson CEO Founder Liquid Wind 23 November 2023

SOURCE Liquid Wind

Also from this source

Liquid Wind joins North Sweden delegation to raise awareness about the Swedish green industrial transition at the 2023 European Hydrogen Week in Brussels

Liquid Wind is proud to announce that they are joining a delegation of leading Swedish green industry companies, academia and organizations to...

Liquid Wind and industry leaders solidify partnership to accelerate eFuel production capacity, enabling significant reduction of CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as global shipping

Today, 9 November 2023, Liquid Wind announces a further strengthening of its partnership with pan-European decarbonization leaders to include plans...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.