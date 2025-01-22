Liquid Wind partners with Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto Oy for the establishment of an eFuel facility in Finland

Liquid Wind and Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto Oy (TSE) announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of an eFuel facility in Naantali, Finland.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MoU indicates the launch of a close cooperation and is one of Finland's most significant green hydrogen projects supporting the clean energy transition and domestic competitiveness by utilizing existing and large infrastructure. The eFuel facility is planned to be adjacent to TSE's local power plant Naantali 4 which will deliver biogenic CO2 and steam for the production of eMethanol. In addition, the process and waste heat of Liquid Wind's facility will be used for district heat, reducing the share of incineration-based district heat production by TSE.

Once operational, the eFuel facility will produce 100,000 tons/a eMethanol made from green hydrogen and biogenic CO2 (160,000 tons/a). Final investment decision (FID) is planned for 2026, and the facility will be operational in 2029. eMethanol is a very versatile commodity that can replace fossil fuels in hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping and aviation while reducing CO2 emissions.

Liquid Wind acts as the main project developer and has started the environmental impact assessment and permitting process. In addition, the parties will jointly explore the possibilities of ensuring a sufficient supply of renewable electricity to produce eMethanol.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind, says:

"We are very happy to announce the development of our eFuel collaboration project with TSE. By entering this MoU, we are combining our companies' strengths to promote and accelerate the clean energy transition both locally and globally. Locally, in the city of Naantali, we will focus on Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) and the reuse of CO2 and waste heat. Globally, we aim to support the transition by allowing our off-takers to shift from fossil fuels to low-carbon eFuel produced at this facility."

Pertti Sundberg, MD of TSE and Timo Honkanen, CEO of Turku Energia Group* state:

"This is an important project for us to achieve the climate goals of our owners and to secure renewable district heating for the Turku region in the future. We are very pleased that TSE is involved in promoting concrete domestic hydrogen economy projects, supporting the creation of future energy systems. This agreement solidifies our cooperation with Liquid Wind and enables the production of renewable fuel in Naantali."

Mika Lehtonen, Chairman of the TSE Board and Head of Fortum's Heating and Cooling business in Finland**, comments:

"We are glad to jointly promote this project that aligns with the circular energy economy and resource efficiency principles. Liquid Wind has large-scale project capabilities and is a valuable partner for TSE. This industrial integration also strengthens the position of the Naantali power plant, enabling it to supply new commodities for methanol production while it continues to produce electricity and heat for customers in the Turku region and TSE's investments remain moderate."

Laura Leppänen, Mayor of the City of Naantali***, concludes:

"This large investment project is an important step in the green transition of the former Neste harbor area which the city is committed to. Responsibility plays an important role in the city's strategy, as does vitality. The Naantali eMethanol production facility fulfills both of our strategic goals."

*Turku Energia owns 43.5% of TSE.

**Fortum Power and Heat owns 53.5% of TSE.

***Naantali owns 3% of TSE.

