Liquid Wind recognized as a world top 10 clean energy startup by the Energy Digital Magazine

News provided by

Liquid Wind

22 Sep, 2023, 08:02 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind has on the 20th of September been named a top 10 clean energy startup by the Energy Digital Magazine, the world leading media outlet and digital community for the renewable energy, utilities, oil and gas sectors, covering innovation, automation and AI, smart technologies and sustainability.

The world needs to avoid almost half of the emissions to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. A challenge that according to Energy Digital Magazine cannot be tackled with technologies on the market today. As stated by the Energy Digital Magazine: "Our top 10 clean energy startups are working to be the leaders of tomorrow, cutting those emissions, and driving the energy transition to the clean energy future of tomorrow."  

Humbled and honored by the recognition as one of the world's top 10 clean energy startups, Liquid Wind founder and CEO, Claes Fredriksson comments: "This is a very important recognition for us at Liquid Wind. Thanks to the dedicated work and passion of our team and family of partners, we have made great progress as the world's leading developer of eFuel production facilities, enabling the maritime sector to accelerate its transition to sustainable transport." 

Claes Fredriksson ends with: "Our fast-to-implement approach is based on integration and optimization of already existing and proven technologies by using a modular design to accelerate roll-out at scale, resulting in a low-emissions method for eFuel production." 

The Energy Digital Magazine refers to Liquid Wind as follows: "Liquid Wind is an electrofuel development company with a vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Liquid Wind was founded in 2017 and is committed to producing clean fuels for the shipping industry by developing facilities that use renewable energy and upcycled carbon to produce the electrofuel eMethanol, a liquid carbon neutral fuel." 

Read more about the Top Ten Clean Energy Startup recognition in the Energy Digital Magazine here: https://energydigital.com/top10/top-10-clean-energy-startups

CONTACT:

Klaudija Cavala
Head of Digital & Marketing Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Liquid Wind

Also from this source

Ørsted breaks ground on FlagshipONE - Liquid Wind's first electrofuel development project

The increasing efforts to tackle shipping emissions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.