Liquid Wind, Umeå Energy and Wasaline sign Letter of Intent for the supply of eMethanol

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind, Umeå Energi and Wasaline announce the signing of a Letter of Intent for the sale and purchase of eMethanol from the eFuel facility in Umeå, Sweden.

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, Liquid Wind, Umeå Energi and Wasaline will explore opportunities to fuel the northernmost shipping line in the world, Wasaline, with eMethanol from FlagshipTHREE in Umeå. Wasaline's hybrid ferry, Aurora Botnia, is already equipped with dual-fuel engines and batteries. The company's goal is to fully decarbonize their ferry operations between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind, says:

"We are proud to partner with Wasaline to power the Aurora Botnia ferry with eMethanol. The Letter of Intent showcases the strong possibilities and growing demand for eFuels in the Nordics and beyond. Together with Umeå Energi, we are now putting local and regional infrastructure and supply in place, in Northern Sweden."

Jan Ridfeldt, CEO of Umeå Energi, continues:

"I am delighted that we are expanding our alliance with Liquid Wind and welcoming Wasaline to our esteemed list of partners. This cross-border collaboration is pivotal for us as we strive to make the essential shift towards a sustainable future."

Peter Ståhlberg, Managing Director of Wasaline, comments:

"Together with Liquid Wind and Umeå Energi, we are investigating the possibilities and challenges in decarbonizing our route as part of a green corridor between Vaasa and Umeå. By using eMethanol as one option, we would use electrofuel that is locally produced, which also minimizes the transport distances. We are eager to investigate this option together."

Production from Liquid Wind's eFuel facility project FlagshipTHREE is expected to begin in 2027, with 100,000 tons per year of eMethanol.

Media contacts:



Liquid Wind

Klaudija Cavala, Head of Digital, Marketing & Communications, PR

[email protected]



Wasaline

Catarina Fant, Director, Brand, Communications & Sustainability

[email protected]



Umeå Energi

Olov Hjärtström Baudin, Media, PR och Public Affairs

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/r/liquid-wind--umea-energy-and-wasaline-sign-letter-of-intent-for-the-supply-of-emethanol,c3948169

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18536/3948169/2681976.pdf PRESS RELEASE_Liquid Wind, Umeå Energi, Wasaline_LOI signed_FINAL_ENG_20 March 2024_incl. image https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/aurora-botnia-ferry-image-source-wasaline,c3280303 Aurora Botnia ferry Image source Wasaline

SOURCE Liquid Wind