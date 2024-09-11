Liquid Yeast Market to grow by USD 3.34 billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, Market Insights powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global liquid yeast market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing collaboration and partnerships between liquid yeast manufacturers and other players. However, stringent government regulations for yeast and yeast derivative products poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Mauri UK Ltd., ABF Ingredients, Alltech Inc., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Bluestone Yeast Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Fermentum Mobile, FoodChem International Corp., Froth Technologies, Imperial Yeast, Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, LESAFFRE, Mangrove Jack's., Novozymes AS, Omega Yeast Labs LLC , Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Pacific Fermentation Ind. Ltd., White Labs, and Wyeast Laboratories Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global liquid yeast market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Brewing yeast, Baking yeast, and Nutritional yeast), Product Type (Organic and Non-organic), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AB Mauri UK Ltd., ABF Ingredients, Alltech Inc., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Bluestone Yeast Co., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Fermentum Mobile, FoodChem International Corp., Froth Technologies, Imperial Yeast, Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, LESAFFRE, Mangrove Jack's., Novozymes AS, Omega Yeast Labs LLC , Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Pacific Fermentation Ind. Ltd., White Labs, and Wyeast Laboratories Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The liquid yeast market is experiencing a significant growth trend, marked by an increase in collaborations and partnerships between yeast producers and industry players in the food and beverage sector. This trend is driven by the demand for innovation, improved quality control, and adaptation to evolving market requirements. A notable example of this trend is AB Mauri North America's acquisition of Omega Yeast Labs LLC in August 2024. This acquisition strengthens AB Mauri's position in the US craft brewing industry and enhances its ability to develop new yeast strains. In October 2023, bioMerieux and White Labs formed a collaboration that led to the creation of the GENE-UP BREWPRO Yeast Slurry, an advanced PCR test for detecting contaminants in yeast. This innovation integrates modern diagnostic technologies into yeast production, ensuring consistent and high-quality fermentation results. These collaborations enable yeast manufacturers to combine their production, research, and technology expertise, fueling the growth of the global liquid yeast market.

The Liquid Yeast Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in the food, beverage, and industrial sectors. Unicellular organisms, specifically yeasts, play a crucial role in various applications such as chemo organotropism, fermentation, and digestive functions. Natural yeasts found in soil and insects are commonly used as carbon sources for microbial activities. Liquid yeast is essential for aerobic cellular respiration in sugar-rich materials like food and alcoholic beverages. Organic compounds and clean-label ingredients are preferred in the production of organic yeast strains. Alternative proteins, such as plant-based meats and dairy substitutes, are driving demand for liquid yeast in the food industry. Food safety regulations, biofuel production, and renewable energy sources also contribute to market growth. Key players in the market include Lesaffre and Angel Yeast. Synthetic Biology and sustainability are important trends, with a focus on cost analysis, product pricing, and consumer preferences. Nutritional characteristics, health food, convenience products, and functional bakery items are also significant areas of application. Political factors and industrialization impact market dynamics, with yogurt, sour milk products, and animal feed being major sectors for liquid yeast usage. Ethanol fermentation and renewable energy sources further expand market opportunities.

Market Challenges

The global liquid yeast market faces significant challenges due to stringent government regulations. Regulatory frameworks for yeast and yeast derivative products vary by country, requiring compliance with safety, quality, and labeling standards. For instance, in Canada , regulations for fermented foods, including functional foods and probiotics, fall under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act of 1999 and the Food and Drugs Act. Probiotics are treated as food ingredients unless represented as therapeutic uses classified as natural health products. In India , the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 governs food safety and standards, with specific regulations for fermented milk products and health supplements. The European Union regulates yeast use in food products under the European Food Safety Authority guidelines, while the United States mandates thorough testing and certification of yeast products by the Food and Drug Administration. These regulations may hinder the growth of the global liquid yeast market during the forecast period.

The Liquid Yeast Market faces several challenges in various industries. In food and beverages, there's a growing demand for clean-label ingredients, leading to increased interest in organic yeast strains. Alternative proteins, plant-based meats, dairy substitutes, and non-dairy yogurt require specific yeast strains for fermentation. Food safety regulations are a constant concern, especially in alcoholic beverages and nutritional supplements. Industrialization and sustainability are key issues in animal feed and industrial processes. Renewable energy sources, such as ethanol fermentation from biofuel production, offer opportunities but also face challenges like cost analysis and product pricing. Consumer preferences for health food and convenience products drive innovation in functional bakery products. Synthetic biology and sustainability are crucial for companies like Lesaffre, Angel Yeast, Omega Yeast, Imperial Yeast, GigaYeast, and Wyeast Laboratories to stay competitive. Political and social factors, such as regulations and market trends, also impact the industry footprint. Fermentum Mobile and others must adapt to these challenges to succeed in the dynamic liquid yeast market.

Segment Overview

This liquid yeast market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Brewing yeast

1.2 Baking yeast

1.3 Nutritional yeast Product Type 2.1 Organic

2.2 Non-organic Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Brewing yeast- The Liquid Yeast Market is experiencing steady growth due to its advantages over dry yeast. Liquid yeast offers improved fermentation performance and consistency. Breweries and wineries prefer it for producing high-quality beverages. Its ease of use and longer shelf life make it a cost-effective choice for large-scale production. Major players in the market include White Labs, Fermentis, and Wyeast Laboratories. Collaborations and product innovations drive competition in this sector.

Research Analysis

The Liquid Yeast Market encompasses unicellular organisms used for various industrial applications, particularly in the production of organic compounds through chemo organotropism. These organisms require specific conditions such as oxygen for aerobic cellular respiration and sugar-rich materials as carbon sources. Natural yeasts are commonly sourced from soil, insects, and other environments. Liquid yeast is used in fermentation processes for digestive functions in the rumen, as well as in food production for clean-label ingredients, organic yeast strains, and alternative proteins like plant-based meats and dairy substitutes. Food safety regulations are crucial in this market, with applications ranging from yogurt and sour milk products to biofuel production through ethanol fermentation. Sustainability and consumer preferences are driving the market, with a focus on renewable energy sources and synthetic biology. Key applications include the production of organic acids, enzymes, and aroma compounds.

Market Research Overview

The Liquid Yeast Market is a significant sector in the global biotechnology industry, focusing on the production and utilization of unicellular organisms, specifically yeasts, for various applications. Chemo organotropism, the ability of yeasts to use organic compounds as a carbon source, is a key feature of these organisms. Oxygen plays a crucial role in aerobic cellular respiration, which occurs in yeasts during fermentation. Natural yeasts are commonly found in soil, insects, and other environments, providing a rich source for industrial production. Liquid yeast is used in food and beverage industries for fermentation, digestive functions in animal feed, and as clean-label ingredients in various products. The market is driven by the demand for alternative proteins, such as plant-based meats and dairy substitutes, and the increasing popularity of functional bakery products, yogurt, and sour milk products. Consumer preferences for health food, convenience products, and sustainability are also significant factors. Industrialization, food safety regulations, and product innovation are key trends in the market. Biofuel production, particularly ethanol fermentation, is a growing application area. Renewable energy sources, sustainability, and synthetic biology are also significant trends. Key factors influencing the market include cost analysis, product pricing, political factors, social factors, industry footprint, and product innovation from companies like Lesaffre, Angel Yeast, Omega Yeast, Imperial Yeast, GigaYeast, and Wyeast Laboratories. Factors like Fermentum Mobile are also contributing to the market's growth.

