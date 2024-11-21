LiquidAgents Healthcare Acquires Certain Assets of Republic Health Resources

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidAgents Healthcare, the most award-winning healthcare staffing agency with over two decades of experience, has announced the acquisition of certain assets from Irving, TX-based Republic Health Resources. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Republic Health Resources will remain a standalone brand, operating independently. As part of a strategic shift, Republic is exiting the travel nursing and allied business. LiquidAgents Healthcare has acquired all the assets associated with the travel business.

Republic Health Resources healthcare professionals will be able to seamlessly transition into the LiquidAgents network and take advantage of the comprehensive benefits offered. In addition, they'll have access to thousands of jobs nationwide that are updated in real-time, some of the industry's top pay packages, concierge-level service, and much more.

"As we continue to grow, this acquisition represents an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver unmatched support to healthcare workers and clients everywhere," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of LiquidAgents Healthcare. "We're thrilled to welcome Republic's healthcare professionals to the LiquidAgents family."

About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents Healthcare is the most award-winning healthcare staffing agency with a reputation for industry excellence. The company has over two decades of experience in placing qualified nursing and allied professionals in travel, staff, and local positions, among others. LiquidAgents combines full-service recruiters with an industry-leading career platform that shows candidates full job and pay transparency upfront. Healthcare facilities receive custom-tailored staffing solutions, real-time hiring capabilities, and access to a large pool of candidates through quality service and high-cost-savings technology. The company has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards, and is certified by The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

