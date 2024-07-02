LiquidAgents Healthcare Joins Forces with KBR for $43 Billion Defense Health Initiative

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidAgents Healthcare announces its partnership with KBR, one of the 11 prime contractor recipients of a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Defense Health Agency. As a teammate with KBR, LiquidAgents will help supply nursing and allied clinicians to Department of Defense Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) across the continental United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The MQS2-NG contract, capped at $43 billion, will enable LiquidAgents Healthcare to provide health services to military personnel and their families for the next 10 years.

"This exciting contract showcases LiquidAgents' commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of military personnel and their families," said CEO Sheldon Arora. "We are excited to extend the excellence we are known for by bringing quality candidates and care to our Department of Defense service members."

For LiquidAgents, partnering with KBR to staff Department of Defense facilities continues LiquidAgents' tradition of delivering clinical workforce solutions to government services through specialized contracts. LiquidAgents also staffs Indian Health Services (IHS) and Veterans Affairs facilities.

Nursing and allied candidates can expect contract positions in Department of Defense MTFs to appear on the LiquidAgents job board in late summer to early fall. The company will announce more information closer to when positions become available, including an opportunity for candidates to sign up for job notifications.

About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents has been providing workforce clinical solutions to the medical industry for over twenty years. The company places choice nursing and allied professionals of all specialties in travel, local, and staff jobs in an array of settings across the U.S. LiquidAgents is certified by The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has won over 50 awards, including recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and Fast Company, Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, and numerous others. Visit www.liquidagents.com to learn more. The LiquidAgents app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

