LiquidAgents Healthcare Ranks No.5 in the 2023 SMU Dallas 100 Fastest-growing Private Companies in Dallas Fort Worth

News provided by

LiquidAgents Healthcare, LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidAgents Healthcare was named among the fastest-growing companies at the annual Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards Gala, held November 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. The Dallas 100 is Southern Methodist University's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship annual recognition of the fastest-growing privately held Dallas companies.

Continue Reading
LiquidAgents Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/LiquidAgents Healthcare, LLC)
LiquidAgents Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/LiquidAgents Healthcare, LLC)

This year, LiquidAgents CEO Sheldon Arora became the only founder and leader in the history of the Dallas 100 to make the list for not just one, but two companies. Further, each company made the top 5, with LiquidAgents Healthcare ranking No.5, and staffdna®, the tech-centric sister company of LiquidAgents, ranking No. 1.

LiquidAgents Healthcare has provided clinical staffing solutions to healthcare for over twenty years. Ranking No.5 in this year's Dallas 100 marks yet another milestone in an incredible story of ongoing growth and commitment to excellence in providing the healthcare industry with tech-enabled staffing solutions alongside expert recruiting and concierge-level service.

"It's an honor to be included in the Dallas 100," said LiquidAgents CEO Sheldon Arora. "The advanced tech we're bringing to healthcare staffing not only provides healthcare facilities in need with real-time hiring capabilities, but also enhances the service our expert recruiters bring to healthcare professionals seeking the highest paying travel, local, and staff jobs."

Dallas 100 companies are ranked on percentage of growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years, with an emphasis on economic contributions to the Dallas-Fort Worth area economy. To qualify, these companies must have revenue earnings between $500,000 to $100 million.

About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents Healthcare has been providing workforce clinical solutions to the medical industry for over twenty years. The company places choice nursing and allied professionals of all specialties in travel, local, and staff jobs in an array of settings across the U.S. LiquidAgents is certified by The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has won over 50 awards, including recognition as one of the Fastest Growing Companies by Inc Magazine and Fast Company, Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, and numerous others. Visit www.liquidagents.com to learn more. The LiquidAgents app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@liquidagents.com

SOURCE LiquidAgents Healthcare, LLC

Also from this source

EY Announces Sheldon Arora of LiquidAgents Healthcare as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winner

EY Announces Sheldon Arora of LiquidAgents Healthcare as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Sheldon Arora of LiquidAgents Healthcare was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award winner. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.