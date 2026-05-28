LIQUIDATION SALE OF NORTHERN OHIO TURNKEY RPET/PET FACILITY WITH ESTABLISHED M&E INFRASTRUCTURE

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global Real Estate Practice and Commercial Industrial Practice, partnered with Maynards Industries USA, LLC, announce June 25, 2026, as the bid deadline for the turnkey liquidation sale of a premier polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) facility. Formerly occupied by Evergreen Recycling, the property is strategically located at 202 Watertower Drive in Clyde, Ohio, between the Toledo and Cleveland MSAs.

Aerial view of the former Evergreen Recycling rPET/PET facility in Clyde, Ohio, a fully integrated industrial operation offered for turnkey liquidation sale.

This sale includes real estate as well as machinery and equipment (M&E), representing a rare opportunity to acquire a fully integrated, purpose-built facility. Built originally in 1997 with last modifications made in 2021, the 288,980± SF facility is zoned I-1 for general industrial use and sits on 34.66± AC. Five interconnected warehouses, a multi-level mezzanine office space, 14 dock doors with levelers, clear ceiling heights ranging from 22' – 52', heavy power up to 4,000 amps, eight detached silo units each capable of storing 300k pounds of material, and substantial indoor/outdoor storage space (including 13.88± AC of undeveloped land) make the property ideal for regulated, high-complexity industrial uses.

Additionally, the plant's state-of-the-art M&E includes but is not limited to: Starlinger solid state polycondensation and pelletizing lines; pelletizing equipment, bale breaking and sorting lines; Tomra optical sorters; and much more.

Strategically positioned within the Cleveland-Toledo industrial corridor in Sandusky County, the site provides strong logistical advantages with immediate access to major transportation routes, including proximity to McPherson Highway/U.S. 20 and regional interstate connections like OH-101. The location is approximately 64 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and 54 miles east of both the Toledo Express Airport and the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, further supporting regional and national distribution.

The industrial market in Clyde, Ohio, continues to be shaped by its long-standing role in plastics processing and recycling, with strength in rPET/PET production. The region has emerged as a notable Midwestern hub for converting post-consumer PET bottles into high-quality rPET resins used in food-grade packaging, textiles and industrial applications. Historically, the facility has ranked among the largest rPET producers in North America, supported by significant capital investments and expansions that boosted capacity into hundreds of millions of pounds annually. This concentration of rPET/PET activity has reinforced Clyde's broader industrial base, attracting logistics, materials handling, and downstream manufacturing users seeking proximity to recycled resin supply.

Joel Schneider, senior director at Hilco Global, said, "This sale creates an exceptional opportunity for a buyer to acquire a turnkey industrial operation with significant scale and built-in infrastructure tailored for plastics recycling and manufacturing."

"This specialized facility includes an extensive array of industrial processing equipment and infrastructure ideally suited for recycling, manufacturing or other heavy industrial applications," added Brent Bonham, head of commercial and industrial - commercial assets at Hilco Global. "It presents a compelling opportunity for operators seeking a well-located, high-capacity facility ready for immediate use."

Bids must be received on or before the deadline of June 25, 2026, and submitted on a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA), available for review and download at Hilco Global Real Estate Sales' website. For all inquiries and to request an on-site inspection, please contact:

For additional details on the real estate, due diligence access and other critical information, visit the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales Virtual Data Room.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the transaction. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About Maynards

Maynards Industries USA, LLC is a global asset disposition and valuation firm specializing in auctions, private sales, financial services, and energy exchanges. The company supports clients across a broad range of sectors, including industrial, manufacturing, and specialized equipment industries. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Maynards provides comprehensive solutions to help organizations maximize asset value and manage complex transitions effectively.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC