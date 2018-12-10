Liquidation Sale of Zwoop E-Commerce

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint & Several Liquidators of Zwoop Limited are pleased to offer the Zwoop e commerce system and brand for sale. Mavis Tan and Simon Blade from Control Risks have been appointed as Liquidators of the sale.

The Zwoop System is a consumer-oriented software tool that provides the solution to the key problems affecting online sales today. Zwoop has a long term vision to provide users with a "complete shopping assistant" allowing users to:

Shop and check out instantly with 1 click from 100% of e commerce websites on the internet

Find the best possible price for any product from any merchant

Find alternative similar products with better prices or with better shipping conditions

Purchase any product just by taking a picture of it or an advertisement

Using artificial intelligence and deep machine learning to continually interrogate and interpret every merchant site, Zwoop has unique insight into the entire e-commerce landscape – including price, variations, availability and shipping options.

The Zwoop System has yet to be formally launched but can already process products from the major merchants in the UK in the areas of clothing/apparel, accessories and smart consumer electronics. Zwoop strategy was progressive extension over product categories, merchants and countries (in all languages)

Interested parties should contact the Joint & Several Liquidators on or before 8 February 2019 as follows:

Address: Control Risks, 2501-02, 25/F The Centrium, 60 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 6963 0040

E Mail: 208309@email4pr.com

SOURCE Control Risks