Liquid.com to Host Initial Exchange Offering for SUKU, which Empowers Conscious Consumers

THE SECURITIES BEING OFFERED HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS (AS SUCH TERM IS DEFINED IN RULE 902 AS PROMULGATED BY THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION) UNLESS SUCH SECURITIES ARE REGISTERED UNDER SUCH ACT, OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF SUCH ACT IS AVAILABLE.

Global cryptocurrency exchange Liquid.com ("Liquid") announced today that it will host the upcoming public sale for SUKU . Developed by its parent company, Citizens Reserve, Inc., SUKU aims to bridge the gap between conscious consumers and brands, making commerce more transparent and efficient through the power of blockchain. SUKU provides consumers with access to transparent, verified products and, in turn, companies have the ability to connect with these types of consumers directly.

The launch of this IEO is the first public sale of SUKU tokens commencing on 30th October until 7th November 2019 on the Liquid platform.

With consumers increasingly concerned about where products come from, the meaning of responsible business is shifting, demanding companies to be more transparent, ethical and sustainable in sourcing and procurement. A Unilever report showed that the sustainable market for fast moving consumer goods is valued at US$2.5 trillion, which includes an untapped market opportunity worth US$1 trillion. SUKU's platform and marketplace allows consumers to find transparent, verified products and make informed purchasing decisions, connecting brands and retailers to this untapped $1T Market.

Since it came out of stealth mode in September 2018, SUKU has developed well beyond ideation to tangible, ready-for-market solutions. The SUKU team, consisting of supply chain and blockchain leaders from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab, has created tools and formed key partnerships that will have real impact on consumers' purchasing decisions. One example includes SUKU's strategic partnership with Smartrac , a global leader in radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions, to provide support and integration of the SUKU blockchain to Smartrac's supply chain. SUKU has also built a consumer-facing verification tool that authenticates the provenance of goods from origin to final product, allowing participants to track and access the archive of information, and includes a wallet function to pass on rewards to intermediary players along the supply chain.

As a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides trading, exchange, and blockchain-based financial services, Liquid has been ranked as one of the top five exchanges worldwide with 100 percent real volume by The Blockchain Transparency Institute. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid has been officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

Commenting on SUKU's upcoming token sales, Seth Melamed, Global Head of Business Development and Sales at Liquid said: "We're delighted to be able to conduct the IEO for SUKU, as the project aligns with our mission to support and deliver on some of the most pertinent ideas in today's crypto economy. We are committed to offering an optimal experience for Liquid members, and part of this includes the curation of projects that demonstrate the same synergy with our platform."

The SUKU token IEO is limited to a hardcap of 41,500,000 tokens, with an allocation of 14,000,000 tokens for private sale and 27,500,000 tokens for public sale. The private sale is currently in progress and is slated to end on 30th October. Public sales for the IEO will run for 9 days from 30th October to 7th November 2019. To participate in the public sale, users are required to have a verified Liquid account with sufficient funds to qualify for the offering.

The following incentives are available for purchasers:

Purchasers will earn 10% SUKU token bonuses for their purchases of SUKU tokens on Day 1 to Day 3, from 30th October 11:00 AM UTC to 2nd November 2019 11:00 AM UTC .

to . Subject to applicable terms and conditions, purchasers will automatically be entered into a bonus raffle with a SUKU token prize pool valued at US$125,000 if they make purchases worth US$100 or more during the public sale. Purchasers will receive one raffle ticket for every US$100 worth of SUKU tokens purchased.

Note: SUKU token IEO will not be available to citizens of the United States, Japan or any sanctioned country. To engage in the IEO, participants must first register at Liquid.com and successfully complete Liquid's KYC process. A copy of Liquid's Terms of Use is available here .

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, Liquid is a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

For more information, visit https://liquid.com

About SUKU

SUKU aims to become the universal symbol of truth for consumers and brands, making commerce more transparent and efficient through the power of blockchain. SUKU helps bridge the gap between conscious consumers and brands, by providing access to transparent, verified products and providing companies the ability to connect with this group of consumers. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and blockchain from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. For more information, please head to https://www.suku.world/ and join our Twitter and Telegram channels.

SOURCE Liquid.com

Related Links

https://www.liquid.com

