LiquidCool Solutions and ServerDomes Announce Strategic Marketing Partnership

News provided by

LiquidCool Solutions, Inc.

25 Oct, 2023, 16:27 ET

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Ken Krei, CEO of LiquidCool Solutions and David Jackson, CEO of ServerDomes have announced a collaboration that will expand the distribution of LiquidCool's rack-based, liquid cool servers while increasing the efficiency and capacity of ServerDomes' industry-leading edge data centers.

"We reviewed several technologies and the highly patented technology offered by LiquidCool Solutions was the overwhelming choice," said Jackson of ServerDomes. This gives our customers more flexibility in data center design. By incorporating even more high- performance computing in a world where AI and other low latency applications are coming of age, we are improving our already super-efficient and sustainable data centers."

ServerDomes offers edge data centers for customers looking for lower latency, higher security, and assured data sovereignty using a unique design that has operated flawlessly for eight years. ServerDomes primarily uses biomimicry to remove heat and control the data center environment which results in 27% less power usage, over 92% less water usage, and requiring only an acre of land for a 2MW to 6MW facility.

"Design flexibility is important to us along with partners that are concerned about the environment and community. We believe ServerDomes has the best edge data center design to allow for a seamless integration of our products working side by side with traditional air-cooled racks," said Krei of LiquidCool Solutions. "We're extremely impressed with the projects ServerDomes is developing and the amazing team of professionals leading their organization."

Under the agreement, ServerDomes has committed to dedicating a significant amount of rack space for liquid cooling servers. LiquidCool Solutions will offer ServerDomes design and engineering support and will participate in joint marketing efforts as the two companies cross- sell each other's solutions. The companies are currently collaborating on projects ServerDomes is developing in North America, including its recent announcement of its deal with Fermaca Infraestructura, a leading Mexican infrastructure company.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For More Information

Ken Krei, CEO, LiquidCool Solutions, [email protected] David Jackson, CEO, ServerDomes, [email protected]

Websites
www.liquidcoolsolutions.com
www.serverdomes.com

SOURCE LiquidCool Solutions, Inc.

