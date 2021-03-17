LiquidFrameworks Announces New FX DataGuide Module

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidFrameworks announced today that it has developed a new module for the FieldFX product suite, FX DataGuide. FX DataGuide was created in response to customer requirements to capture more data in the field than ever before, and to provide guided and complex field form completion online or offline from the Internet.

LiquidFrameworks' Senior Director of Product Strategy, Matt Danna, says this of the new module, "FX DataGuide provides back-office users an easy-to-use, WYSIWYG designer that allows for drag and drop complex form creation. The forms are reportable and include dynamic components that can be easily added in the field. It also works both on- and offline, which is a common problem in the industries we serve."

FX DataGuide is the newest offering to the FieldFX product suite, which is the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry. FieldFX is a cloud-based, mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs, field tickets and invoices, along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in the energy industry.

"Companies have many operational forms to manage alongside job and ticket transactional information. FX DataGuide provides this capability in an easy-to-use way, delivering the right forms in the right situations," continued Danna. "The advanced logic built into the forms provides a guided experience for the user. In addition, the essential offline mobile support makes this product ideal for service providers in the energy industry, who are often operating in remote locations."

"This module is going to be a game changer for our larger enterprise customers," said Travis Parigi, founder and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. "As a customer-centric company, we are always listening to what our customers need and expanding our product suite to meet those needs."

To learn more about how mobile field operations management solutions can add value to your service company, visit www.liquidframeworks.com.

About LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks is a leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the energy, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks' FieldFX® solution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily Rhodes

(713) 552-9250

www.liquidframeworks.com

PR Contact:

Bryan Spevak

(512) 387-3703

[email protected]

SOURCE LiquidFrameworks

Related Links

http://www.liquidframeworks.com

