LiquidFrameworks Announces New FX Rental Module

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidFrameworks announced today that it has developed a new module for the FieldFX product suite, FX Rental. The FX Rental module is a fit-for-purpose module that provides a seamless experience from the warehouse, to the field, to the back office, capturing asset and consumable data throughout the rental lifecycle.

"There are many personas involved in the rental process, from the job planner, to repair technicians, to warehouse managers," said Matt Danna, Senior Director of Product Strategy, LiquidFrameworks. "Each of these personas needs centralized data to ensure a single source of truth for all rental assets. FX Rental was created to meet that requirement."

FX Rental is the newest offering to the FieldFX product suite, which is the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry. FieldFX is a cloud-based, mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs, field tickets, and invoices, along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections, and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel, in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in the energy industry.

"FX Rental captures and updates asset data in real time, at all phases of the rental lifecycle," continued Danna. "We want companies to have full visibility into the availability and location of their assets."

"We are always listening to what our customers need and it's exciting to be able to expand our product suite to meet those needs." said Travis Parigi, founder and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. "Our customers have been sharing the challenges that asset rental presents and we're excited to help them solve those problems."

About LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks is a leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the energy, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks' FieldFX® solution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter.

