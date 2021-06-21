LiquidFrameworks Announces New FX Trucking Module

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidFrameworks announced today that it has developed a new module for the FieldFX product suite, FX Trucking. The FX Trucking module is a fit-for-purpose, segment-specific application that provides a seamless experience for the dispatcher.

LiquidFrameworks' Senior Director of Product Strategy, Matt Danna, says this of the new module, "FX Trucking was created in direct response to the needs of our customers. Service companies with large fleets need a streamlined process for ticket and route creation, driver and truck assignment, and scheduling and dispatching. FX Trucking allows the dispatcher to have access to everything they need from one screen."

FX Trucking is the newest offering to The FieldFX product suite, which is the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry. FieldFX is a cloud-based, mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs, field tickets, and invoices, along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in the energy industry.

"FX Trucking has easy-to-use drag and drop functionality; it also allows for sorting and grouping which means reporting is right at the dispatcher's fingertips," said Danna. "We've built this module with the dispatcher in mind, aiming to make their experience as seamless as possible."

"Whether they're hauling fluids, sand, or equipment, FX Trucking is going to impact our customers in a fantastic way," said Travis Parigi, founder and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. "We are always listening to what our customers need and it's exciting to be able to expand our product suite to meet those needs."

To learn more about how mobile field operations management solutions can add value to your service company visit www.liquidframeworks.com.

About LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks is a leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the energy, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks' FieldFX® solution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter.

