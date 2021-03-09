LiquidFrameworks Delivers Record-Breaking Bookings and Revenues in 2020

HOUSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidFrameworks announced today that it had its most successful year to date, achieving record-breaking bookings for its 2020 fiscal year. In addition, the company has leveraged its continued momentum and is on pace to have an equally successful first quarter in 2021.

LiquidFrameworks' Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, David Levitt, attributes the growth of the company to the continued drive for digital transformation in the field. "Companies in the energy industry that embrace technology are more efficient and better prepared to navigate an unpredictable macroeconomic environment," Levitt remarked. "Particularly in the current market, there is an increasing demand for solutions that deliver a quantifiable return on investment (reduce costs and increase revenues). Our domain expertise in this industry has led us to become the de facto standard for service companies throughout the energy value chain."

The FieldFX product suite from LiquidFrameworks is the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry that target major financial and operational improvements to their business. FieldFX is a cloud-based, mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs and field tickets along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections, and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in the energy industry.

"The energy industry is experiencing a transformation, focusing on the elimination of paper quotes, tickets and forms," continued Levitt. "At the same time, the operators are challenging their vendors to streamline processes to become more efficient and FieldFX helps them to do just that, with or without an internet connection in the field."

"I am so proud of what our company has accomplished during a very challenging time," said Travis Parigi, founder and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. "The ability to grow our business in a year like 2020 is a true testament to our industry's commitment to digital transformation and the value that FieldFX delivers to our customers."

About LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks is a leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the energy, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks' FieldFX® solution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter.

