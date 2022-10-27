Liquidity and Asset Liability Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Liquidity Asset Liability Management Platforms to Shape Future Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquidity and Asset Liability Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquidity and asset liability management solutions market size is projected to grow from US$ 1,787.59 million in 2022 to US$ 3,009.24 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Continuous advancements in technology and the rise in demand for automation are positively impacting the global market. North America is an early adopter of technologies and has a sound IT infrastructure. Several large global companies are situated in the US. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in North America. The US and Canada are developed countries in terms of modern technologies, standard of living, and infrastructure. The US dominates the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market in North America and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Middle Eastern countries such as Oman and Israel are expected to witness a rise in investments in the manufacturing sector in the coming years. The Oman government is supporting its manufacturing sector by introducing several incentives and promoting FDIs, thereby providing a conducive environment for bolstering the adoption of liquidity and asset liability management solutions in the region. In South & Central America, an increase in IT development across the region, especially in Brazil and Argentina, is supporting the growth of the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market.

North America leads in the global liquidity and asset liability management solutions market share, followed by Europe. The IT industry adoption trends in North America, specifically in the US, have been the most influential ones globally. This is due to the region's ability to be at the forefront during the lengthy period of economic recovery. Similarly, Europe is a technologically advanced region, which is one of the primary reasons for its rapid IT transformation. The region comprises several developed IT clouds and exhibits varied business requirements. Governments are offering a robust IT infrastructure budget to improve IT services in this region. These factors are contributing to the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market growth in this region.



Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology and analytics in the financial sector permits organizations to profoundly understand the complexities involved in the global markets, which helps them make more precise investments. AI is being integrated extensively across numerous areas, from cloud computing applications to digital assistants, to automate the process.

Integrating AI and analytics with liquidity asset liability management solutions allows companies to analyze all details related to their investments, both past and future; offers real-time analytics and intelligence; and helps reduce the operation cost. The continuous advancements in AI also permit wealth managers to determine new sources of investment and customize investor portfolios associated with specific risk profiles. The adoption of modern liquidity asset liability management solutions is driven by their ability to increase operational efficiencies, offer better sales revenues, and improve customer experiences.



The success of information sharing among regulators and banks has introduced a culture of collaboration in the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market. Inconsistencies or irregularities in territorial regulation and privacy legislation are the major obstacles to information sharing. Over the period, information sharing has evolved to be crucial in effectively fighting financial crimes.

Based on the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market report, the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market is segmented into component and industry. Based on industry, the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market is segmented into banks, brokers, specialty finance, wealth advisors, and others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Credit Risk Across Financial Institutions

Rising Numbers of Regulations and Non-Performing Assets

Growing Focus on Digital Liquidity

Market Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Growing Awareness of Digital Liquidity

Flourishing BFSI Sector in Various Developing Countries

Future Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics with Liquidity Asset Liability Management Platforms

Circulation of Financial Data among Banks and Other Financial Institutions

