Liquidity Capital Plans to Invest Over $500 Million in Tech Startups in 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidity Capital, provider of unlimited unsecured, non-recourse, no dilution growth capital, today announced their plan to fund over $500 million of growth capital to technology startups throughout 2020. Liquidity Capital offers startups a one-of-a-kind funding alternative, allowing them to raise capital without giving up equity. 2019 was a breakthrough year for Liquidity, funding over $200 million to startups across the Cloud, E-commerce, and SaaS sectors, including two unicorn startups, Infinidat and Le Tote.

Powered by machine learning algorithms, Liquidity Capital's proprietary data integration tool, Liquidity Dynamics, enables smarter investing by forecasting the future business trends of its investments. Utilizing verified historical data sets and industry recognized predictive methodologies, Liquidity Dynamics is able to asses both opportunities and risks to serve its investments. This allows Liquidity Capital to work with startups side-by-side, taking on all financial risk.

"We've established ourselves as the industry's go-to firm for non-dilutive growth capital thanks to tremendous results in 2019," said Liquidity Capital CEO and Co-Founder Ron Daniel. "With continued support from Meitav Dash Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services, anything is possible for 2020 and beyond."

"Liquidity Capital is overturning the traditional credit analysis and credit management model that incumbent financial institutions around the world have been committed to for over 100 years," said Akihiko Okamoto, Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. "Even in Japan where the financial culture leans more conservative, we are extremely excited to be involved with Liquidity Capital as they upend the equity financing model for growth stage startups."

Liquidity Capital funds tech startups that demonstrate over $3M in ARR and 30% year-over- year growth, with an average ticket size of $10M-$30M. Founded by career entrepreneurs with offices in New York, Miami and Tel Aviv, Liquidity Capital is backed by Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services and is part of Meitav Dash Ltd., the leading Israeli institutional investment house. Other notable investments made by Liquidity Capital include Resident, ezbob, and Sweet Inn.

About Liquidity Capital:

Liquidity Capital offers unlimited unsecured, non-recourse, no dilution growth capital funding to growth stage startups. Liquidity Capital's revenue-based financing model is designed to help fast-growing startup entrepreneurs succeed without giving up company equity. Developed by a group of tech entrepreneurs, mathematicians and a leading group of financial experts, Liquidity Capital was founded in 2017 by Ron Daniel, Oron Maymon, and Yaron Sela, and is backed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services. Liquidity Capital is based in Tel Aviv with offices in New York City and Miami.

Media Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

eric@headline.media

+1-347-471-2363

SOURCE Liquidity Capital

Related Links

https://liquidity-capital.com/

