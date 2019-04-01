Liquidity Digital, An Innovative Global Fintech Company, Is Paving The Way For Institutional Adoption Of Blockchain Technology

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a vision towards transforming how capital markets operate through more transparent, technology driven solutions, an innovative team of entrepreneurs and executives with experience from Neuberger Berman, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Consensys, and Blocktower Capital recently established Liquidity Digital, Inc.

Liquidity Digital seeks to address the industry's greatest pain points through the application of a blockchain based technology framework. Their end to end capital formation platform, which is deployed both as a software service and a white-labeled solution, will create an ecosystem to bring together quality issuers and investors by simplifying some of the most challenging aspects of traditional capital formation.

"We wanted to lay the groundwork for a truly global and regulated digital economy and, in doing so, create a mechanism which will release trapped value in otherwise illiquid assets," says CEO Syed Hussain. "In essence, we're charting a course for a new era in capital raising and are already gaining significant traction in the marketplace. We believe our platform will prove to be a compelling value proposition for institutional investors."

Liquidity Digital is launching in partnership with Visary Capital, an early investor in other impactful blockchain companies such as tZero, Blockstack, TrustToken, Staked, and IPwe. "We are now starting to see quality teams enter this space. Liquidity has assembled a team of driven, talented professionals with a sound understanding of what's needed to truly reinvent business in capital formation. We believe they're poised well for success and look forward to following their trajectory," explains Faizan Khan, Managing Director of Visary Capital.

Liquidity's core mission is to build a scalable and interoperable blockchain infrastructure to solve for pressing issues in capital formation. "By satisfying the market's need for digital tools which are transparent and seamless, our platform will boost efficiency while enhancing the user experience, saving over fifty percent of the cost in the lifecycle of a traditional security issuance," states Mr. Hussain. "Our ability to provide greater access to high quality deals in the investment space is without precedent, and one that will soon solidify our place as leaders in a regulated, digital, capital formation ecosystem."

About Liquidity Digital

Liquidity Digital is a NYC based fintech company with an innovative investment platform whose mission is to increase capital formation by connecting institutional-grade digital security issuances with global investors. By leveraging distributed ledger technology, Liquidity Digital establishes a new ecosystem for capital formation, one which is transparent and efficient, and thus will serve to strengthen investor trust and accessibility to high-quality issuers. To learn more about Liquidity Digital, visit ( http://liquidity.digital ).

Media Contact

William Brawner

202-329-1389

william@brawnercommunications.com

SOURCE Liquidity Digital