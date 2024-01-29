LiquidityBook Appoints Trading Technology Industry Veteran Jason Morris as President

Morris, former President of Enfusion, to become the face of LiquidityBook as it looks to expand

in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Morris as its new President. With an impressive track record in the industry and prior executive leadership roles, Morris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. This new hire continues LiquidityBook's growth strategy, which encompasses the full range of strategic hires throughout the organization, growth via M&A and enhancing products and services to more holistically serve a growing clientele.

Morris previously spent nearly eight years at Enfusion, where he served as the Global Head of Corporate Development, and before that, as President, where he was responsible for overseeing the company's sales, marketing, product, operations, finance and HR departments. During his tenure at Enfusion, Morris played a pivotal role in driving growth and solidifying the firm's position as a market leader. More recently, Morris served as Head of Operations & Payments at PlateIQ (now Ottimate), where he helped grow the payments revenue significantly in just a year and a half.

Under Morris' leadership, LiquidityBook plans to expand its reach into new markets and deepen relationships with key partners, while continuing to enhance its product offerings across all areas of its portfolio, order and execution management system (POEMS) and embedded FIX network . Morris' experience in other executive roles has prepared him to become the face of LiquidityBook as he helps set and manage the firm's direction as it continues to evolve in 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our team," said Kevin Samuel, CEO of LiquidityBook. "His proven success in building high-performance teams and driving strategic initiatives speaks for itself. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue on our path toward expansion."

"LiquidityBook has already established itself as a trusted partner within the financial industry by consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower clients," added Morris. "I've admired LiquidityBook from afar for many years and I am excited to step into this role during a period of record growth. Our technology has always differentiated the firm from its peers, but now being able to offer a complete front-to-back-office solution for asset managers is something I'm particularly excited about. I look forward to connecting with the team, our clients and our partners as we continue to level up."

With an emphasis on delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, LiquidityBook has been at the forefront of technological advancements within the financial services industry. The addition of Jason Morris further strengthens its commitment to providing best-in-class products and services to this industry.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry's largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for nearly 20 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact [email protected].

