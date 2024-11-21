LiquidityBook Successfully Completes SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 Audits

Audits and attestations underscore the firm's commitment to data security and accuracy of financial statement reporting

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, announced today that it has obtained System and Organization Controls 1 (SOC 1) Type 1 and System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 attestations in accordance with guidelines from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). These attestations underscore LiquidityBook's commitment to security, compliance and accuracy of financial reporting.

LiquidityBook's CTO, Shawn Samuel, commented, "We have always emphasized the security and accuracy of our clients' data at LiquidityBook, which is why we are proud to have secured SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 attestations. As we look to the future, we plan to pursue SOC 2 Type 2 in 2025 to further demonstrate LiquidityBook's commitment to security and reliability. Our clients depend on our innovative offerings, and this is a responsibility we take very seriously."

SOC 1 and SOC 2 present widely recognized sets of standards established to protect the security, confidentiality and accuracy of customer data. To achieve these attestations, LiquidityBook retained A-LIGN to audit its controls, policies and procedures to ensure that the firm employs appropriate systems and processes to protect its clients' sensitive data.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry's largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for nearly 20 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees.

