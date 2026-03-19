LiquidLabor™ Launches Technology Tools to Improve Agency Infrastructure and Make Staffing More Profitable

PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidLabor, a technology company focused on providing the infrastructure staffing agencies need to operate efficiently and profitably, launched its full suite of products today. These products address persistent industry challenges: slow, inaccurate job data automation, incomplete client information and missing compliance.

When agencies have incorrect data, production teams are forced to spend valuable time chasing information instead of sourcing candidates and filling roles. LiquidLabor's AI-powered platform uses proprietary technology to automate and standardize healthcare job data across travel/contract, staff and per diem roles. From VMS to ATS, job and client details flow seamlessly, including bed count, EMR/charting systems, and scrub color, ensuring agencies have the information they need to fill roles faster and with confidence. Depending on the agency's or facility's needs, compliance processing is managed automatically or offered as an add-on service. For agencies, this means fewer missed start dates, more satisfied candidates, and greater revenue growth.

"We're building a growth engine for healthcare staffing by eliminating inefficiencies and driving profitability," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "For too long, agencies have struggled with broken data mapping and lagging compliance processing that cost time and money. We're moving the industry forward by establishing products that offer industry-wide job automation standards based on accuracy, consistency and scalability."

LiquidLabor's products can be integrated directly with no setup fee, no cancellation fee and no lengthy contract. "We're proud of these products and how they are aimed at improving efficiency and increasing revenue for healthcare staffing agencies and facilities," said Imran Vithani, VP of Strategy and Business Development. "We're offering price matching for a limited time, so an agency can experience the LiquidLabor difference."

About LiquidLabor™

LiquidLabor, a StaffDNA company, is focused on delivering automated technology systems for healthcare staffing agencies. Designed by industry experts with decades of healthcare recruiting and technology expertise, LiquidLabor offers a suite of solutions that solve back-end data issues by delivering accurate job data, complete facility details and credentialing documentation for compliance.

About StaffDNA®

StaffDNA created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®. This innovative digital platform improves healthcare hiring through a superior process, empowering both healthcare professionals and facilities. Nursing, allied, therapy, physician and advanced practice professionals can now see fully transparent pay and job details for temporary, staff and per diem contracts and find the jobs they love. The platform also makes hiring more efficient for facilities by allowing them to communicate directly with candidates who qualify for open positions. StaffDNA's technology has 20 patents, and the company has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards for being a Best Place to Work.

To learn more, visit http://www.staffdna.com or call (888) 998-7323. The StaffDNA app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LiquidLabor