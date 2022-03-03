LiquidSpace Announces Appointment of Doug Holte to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidSpace, the global on-demand office marketplace and hybrid workplace management platform for enterprise, announced today the appointment of prominent commercial office industry veteran, Doug Holte to its board of directors.

This addition to the LiquidSpace leadership team comes at an historic moment for the office industry as companies of all sizes are adopting distributed and hybrid workplace strategies and rationalizing their traditional office portfolios. Doug's appointment also reflects LiquidSpace's strategic commitment to providing landlords and institutional office investors with enabling technology to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible offices.

"I'm convinced that the future of work will be dominated by intentionality - with the decisions of how, when and where to work being made by newly empowered employees. The LiquidSpace platform provides office users and landlords with a cornerstone for redesigning the future of work. It allows companies to reconsider their entire process of collaboration and decision making including where they choose to convene.

"LiquidSpace's success in attracting enterprise office users is now driving the need for more flexible office supply in a frictionless, transactional environment." Doug Holte, Agile Workweek Investments (AWI) Founder, former President of Irvine Company Office and regional partner at Hines.

"I am thrilled to bring Doug's deep insights and extensive relationships into LiquidSpace as we expand our work with the landlords around the globe who are rising to the opportunity of the hybrid workplace. He is one of the most intelligent, thoughtful and curious minds that I have met in the office industry and it is a privilege to welcome him onto our team during this transformational time." Mark Gilbreath, CEO & Founder, LiquidSpace

LiquidSpace is an on-demand flexible office space marketplace and hybrid workplace management platform rolled into one. It provides companies with the only all-in-one enterprise-grade solution for managing their hybrid and distributed workplace needs.

LiquidSpace helps companies seeking to reorient their thinking about work and the workplace, starting with consideration of their employees. Simply put, we're in the happy people business. We're enabling people to work in better, more productive

spaces, which supports a healthier planet.

Our global marketplace of flexible office space combined with our workplace management platform provides companies with an end-to-end, enterprise-grade Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to manage remote or distributed workplace strategies all in one place.

Visit liquidspace.com for more information.

