LiquidSpring® to Showcase Expanded Suspension Lineup and First-Ever UTV Application at SEMA

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidSpring, the leader in smart suspension technology, will showcase its broadest lineup yet at the SEMA Show. Attendees can explore LiquidSpring's proven suspension solutions for motorhomes, pickup trucks, adventure trucks, overlanding vehicles, fire & emergency, and mobility applications — plus see the debut of its first UTV application on a Polaris Xpedition.

RideSync™ for Pickup Trucks

RideSync™ is designed for drivers who need to tow or haul heavy loads but also rely on their truck for everyday life. It's the only system that delivers a smooth, stable ride whether the truck is fully loaded or completely empty, eliminating the compromise between capability and comfort.

"That means drivers experience the same confidence and control pulling a fully-loaded fifth wheel as they do running empty to the grocery store," said Don Gephart, Marketing Manager for LiquidSpring.

LiquidSpring Smart Suspension Highlights:

RideSync™ Adaptive Comfort: Automatically adjusts for any load — full or empty.

Tru-Earth Leveling®: Level your truck at the push of a button, no jacks needed.

Better Handling: Cuts down bounce, sway, and body roll for more confident control.

Driver Comfort: Reduces fatigue on long trips, making everyday driving smoother.

Polaris Xpedition UTV – Smallest Vehicle Yet with LiquidSpring

LiquidSpring will unveil its first-ever UTV installation, featuring a Polaris Xpedition in the indoor booth.

"This build is an exciting milestone for LiquidSpring," said Carl Harr, Director of Sales for LiquidSpring. "We've proven our technology on motorhomes, trucks, and emergency vehicles — and now we're showing how it can improve ride quality even on rugged UTVs."

The LiquidSpring Outpost

The LiquidSpring Outpost returns for 2025, showcasing top partner builds from Elevation Off-Grid, Bowen Customs, Supertramp Campers, Rossmonster, Dynamax, and more. Attendees can tour vehicles, meet the team, and see firsthand how LiquidSpring transforms ride quality across every segment.

Visit LiquidSpring at the SEMA Show indoor booth #58065 and experience the LiquidSpring Outpost in the Diamond Lot next to the Vegas Loop West.

For more information, visit www.liquidspring.com.

About LiquidSpring, LLC:

Based in Lafayette, Indiana, LiquidSpring is the go-to name in advanced suspension systems for RVs, pickup trucks, overlanding vehicles, commercial fleets, transit, and emergency services. Their patented Smart Suspension system offers unmatched comfort, stability, and performance by adapting in real time to road conditions and driving inputs—delivering a smoother, safer ride across a wide range of vehicle platforms.

www.liquidspring.com

