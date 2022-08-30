Liquidware Announces CommandCTRL Public Beta Program

Gain an unprecedented opportunity to get a firsthand preview of new helpdesk remediation SaaS solution offering real-time metrics data, remediation, and diagnostics

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced it is launching a beta program in which the public can experience and provide feedback regarding CommandCTRL™, the latest offering from the company. CommandCTRL is a SaaS-based helpdesk remediation solution, targeted at small to medium sized enterprise organizations. Customers and partners can now sign up for beta program here https://www.liquidware.com/command-ctrl-beta.

CommandCTRL centralizes Windows endpoint support of all Windows desktops, regardless of location. The solution is purpose-built to support interactive remediation with remote workspaces. An at-a-glance dashboard and Task Manager-like views highlight critical metrics and problem areas. Desktop admins can spot issues quickly and communicate directly with end users through built-in teleconferencing. Remote Assist and Quick Assist options support collaboration to resolve issues. In addition, a unique playback feature allows admins to see past issues as they actually occurred.

CommandCTRL can secure Windows workspaces at various levels with policies deemed appropriate by the administrator. Another major feature is Automatic remediation, allowing administrators to automatically execute a set of canned remediation items, or a custom script based on threshold violations. Also, admins can write their own violation detection scripts and remediation scripts to allow open-ended violation detection and open-ended remediation.

CommandCTRL adds another dimension of needed management to Liquidware's industry-leading solutions that include ProfileUnity user environment management, FlexApp application layering and Stratusphere UX digital experience monitoring.

"CommandCTRL is being bought to market at a time of unprecedented hybrid working environments," commented Jason Mattox, CTO, Liquidware. "The solution addresses so many of the requirements IT departments have to ensure the ultimate in user experience. As a SaaS-based solution, it is super easy to deploy and use. We are excited to provide this initial beta to garner feedback prior to a planned launch next year."

Key features include:

Real-time metrics data updates every three seconds

Real-time remediation actions speed problem identification and resolution

Playback-mode captures 30-days history so admins can see exactly what occurred in the environment at specific dates and times

Automatic remediation

Toggle feature allows admin to view both virtual workspaces and physical endpoints

Threshold violations are highlighted in real-time mode and in DVR, these highlights alert the admin to end users' problems in seconds

Admins have three separate ways to shadow users: Quick Assist, Remote Assist and Teleconference

Teleconference remote control is built in. No need for outside services like WebEx or TeamViewer

Multi-tenant membership allows partners to be a member of customers' sites to assist with remediation

Powershell, Cmd and Bash options for creating scripts to automate needed functions

Full scripting store organizes custom and external scripts for easy access and implementation.

In a recent Gartner Hype Cycle for Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations*, 2022 Gartner recommends organizations gain a holistic view of digital experience by choosing and deploying digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions that gather sentiment alongside other data points. Gartner says DEM tools give organizations increased flexibility to gain visibility into the endpoint, network, and service, irrespective of where workers are located and without requiring extensive instrumentation of the physical environment.

* Published 20 July 2022 - ID G00770623

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | [email protected] | +44 7710 633488

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Liquidware