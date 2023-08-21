Liquidware Announces First SaaS Real-time Remediation Solution at VMware Explore

All Liquidware Solutions to be Showcased at Booth #313

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced their first SaaS solution, Liquidware CommandCTRL™, is now generally available at this week's VMware Explore event. CommandCTRL is the only SaaS real-time remediation solution that includes a DVR-like function that provides expeditious point-in-time problem solving. The many other features provide business benefits such as reduced time to resolution of incidents that increases productivity and improves user experience. CommandCTRL is a cost effective solution as there is no infrastructure required with minimal training to get up to speed. With the majority of troubleshooting being done in the background while the user is uninterrupted provides improved user sentiment.

CommandCTRL has four key differentiators to other solutions on the market today:

DVR-like playback functionality - Playback-mode captures 30-days history so admins can see exactly what occurred in the environment at specific dates and times AI integration - with ChatGPT for process identification Protocol mirroring - displays the protocol to the physical machine endpoint Switch - seamlessly switch and navigate between two distinct environments: the local desktop and the cloud-based desktop.

"CommandCTRL fills a gap in the market for assisting organizations in expediting incident resolution, the solution is purpose-built to support interactive remediation of remote workspaces," commented Jason Mattox, CTO Liquidware. "While CommandCTRL is a standalone product, we envisage many customers buying it to accompany their Stratusphere™ UX investment."

In a recent Gartner® research report* it states, "To address the demands of digital business, IT service desks must reduce the number of simple and repeatable incidents and service requests they process manually." Gartner recommends Infrastructure and Operations leaders focused on IT operations transformation should, "Eliminate the cause of low-value, avoidable issues and requests to focus business productivity teams on high-priority work."

CommandCTRL adds another dimension of enterprise management to Liquidware's industry-leading solutions that include ProfileUnity™ user environment management, FlexApp™ application layering and Stratusphere™ UX digital experience monitoring.

Other key features include:

Real-time metrics data updates every three seconds

Real-time remediation actions speed problem identification and resolution

Threshold violations are highlighted in real-time mode and in DVR, these highlights alert the admin to end users' problems in seconds

Admins have two separate ways to shadow users: Quick Assist and Remote Assist

Multi-tenant membership allows partners to be a member of customers' sites to assist with remediation

Powershell and Cmd options for creating scripts to automate needed functions

Full scripting store organizes custom and external scripts for easy access and implementation.

CommandCTRL is available through Liquidware channel partners.

More information can be found here www.liquidware.com/products/command-ctrl

* 3 Simple Ways IT Service Desks Should Handle Incidents and Requests - Refreshed 23 May 2022, Published 5 March 2018 - ID G00349556

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | [email protected] | +44 7710 633488

SOURCE Liquidware