Liquidware Continues Impressive Growth With Record Q2

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced a record breaking Q2, as well as booking the largest transaction in the company's history with a department of the Federal Government.

"The momentum for Liquidware solutions in Q2 has been unprecedented," stated Chris Akerberg, president and COO, Liquidware. "Without the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings recently, we've focused heavily on how our sales teams engage with customers, prospects and our channel partners. By truly understanding the issues they are experiencing enables us to help them choose the right technology to solve their business challenges."

Highlights of Q2 2021 include:

Overall bookings up 46% YoY

Over 75% of revenue came from Financial, Government and Healthcare

FlexApp – Liquidware's Application Layering solution – led the way in product growth, up over 500% YoY

Record maintenance revenue as customer satisfaction remains high

Services up 250% YoY as partners incorporate services with larger projects

Enterprise deals up 100% YoY, both in number of transactions and revenue

Earlier in the year, Liquidware co-sponsored some research by The Enterprise Strategy Group, entitled Digital Workspace Strategies In An Increasingly Remote World. The research underscores the reasons for Liquidware's impressive growth. Over 80% of respondents are using, or planning to use, public cloud infrastructure to support their hosted-desktop environments. The average employee uses 16 different business applications daily to perform their role. 39% cited monitoring and capturing insights and analytics as their biggest priority for delivering, applications, data and devices for the Work From Home climate. And 32% stated providing access to a personalized user experience optimized for productivity as a priority for delivering apps, data and desktops. Liquidware ProfileUnity handles the personalized user experience, FlexApp delivers applications "just-in-time" and Stratusphere UX provides the digital experience monitoring, solutions that dovetail perfectly into the research's findings.

The second half of 2021 will see Liquidware introduce a new SaaS-based help desk remediation product that will enable the management and monitoring of any Windows OS desktop, anywhere in the world, simply by launching an agent. This solution has been driven by customer demand within the mid-market who don't require the enterprise-class functionality of Stratusphere UX, Liquidware's Digital Experience Monitoring solution. A webinar to introduce the product, CommandCTRL, will be held August 12, registration here: https://info.liquidware.com/2021-08-12-CommandCTRL_Registration-Page.html.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

