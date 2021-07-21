Liquidware Continues Impressive Growth With Record Q2

Reaffirms commitment to channel with key hire

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced a record breaking Q2, as well as hiring a new director of US channels to support continuing partner engagements.

"I am delighted that EUC channel expert Anthony Keller has joined Liquidware to head up our North American channel business," stated Chris Akerberg, president and COO, Liquidware. "We have seen partner engagement increase dramatically with so many customers continuing to require channel expertise to deliver remote digital workspaces. This has, in turn, led to a 250% increase in services revenue as we enable partners to incorporate services into larger projects."

Highlights of Q2 2021 include:

Overall bookings up 46% YoY

Over 75% of revenue came from Financial, Government and Healthcare

FlexApp – Liquidware's Application Layering solution – led the way in product growth, up over 500% YoY

Record maintenance revenue as customer satisfaction remains high

Services up 250% YoY as partners incorporate services with larger projects

Enterprise deals up 100% YoY, both in number of transactions and revenue

Anthony Keller, Director US Channels, Liquidware, commented, "It is a great time to be joining Liquidware with the demand for digital workspace management solutions on the increase. In my first few weeks I've been super impressed by the response from current and new partners alike to our solutions. I look forward to continuing our partnerships as well as broadening our reach into new channels."

The second half of 2021 will see Liquidware introduce a new SaaS-based help desk remediation product that will enable the management and monitoring of any Windows OS desktop, anywhere in the world, simply by launching an agent. This solution has been driven by customer demand within the mid-market who don't require the enterprise-class functionality of Stratusphere UX, Liquidware's Digital Experience Monitoring solution. A webinar to introduce the product, CommandCTRL, will be held August 12, registration here: https://info.liquidware.com/2021-08-12-CommandCTRL_Registration-Page.html.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | [email protected] | +44 7710 633488

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Liquidware