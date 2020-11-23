Liquidware Releases Stratusphere UX v6.5 - Now Available on All Major Cloud Marketplaces

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced the latest version of Stratusphere UX 6.5 is now generally available. Liquidware also announced Stratusphere UX is the only end user experience monitoring and diagnostics product certified by and available from all the major Cloud marketplaces, including Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces.

Certified for all Major Cloud Platforms

Stratusphere UX assembles the critical metrics needed to allow users to assess their legacy workspaces as a baseline to determine the best cloud provider and best tier to support their workloads. The solution gathers and provides key user experience metrics to support design of desktop images and infrastructure for all major cloud platforms. Key diagnostics ensure that the highest fidelity desktops are provided to users based on their requirements, whether routine task, or more complex knowledge or power users. Stratusphere UX is available from Amazon Marketplace, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Significant Performance Improvements

The 6.5 version of the solution includes upgrades of CentOS from v6 (which will end of life in November) to v8. Additionally, the Postgres database has been upgraded to v12. These updates, as well as new efficiencies in API calls, have nearly doubled the speed performance in inspectors and data retrieval.

Security and Machine Health Metrics for Work from Home

New detailed Security and Machine Health metrics have been added to Stratusphere 6.5 too. Many companies are relying on Work From Home programs for which workers are using their own personal devices. Personal devices often have questionable Security controls in place. Therefore, it is critical to have insight into how well they are protected. Stratusphere UX 6.5 now includes detailed metrics on Firewall status, OS updates, Credential/Device Guards, Secure Boot/Secure Storage status, as well as Antivirus and AntiSpyWare updates and more.

New API Builder is GA

API Builder v2 is out of beta and is now GA in v 6.5. This version includes significant enhancements over the previous including:

Easily pick related metric column groups to mirror existing Advanced > Inspectors views

Ability to import, save, tag favorites, and maintain history of API calls

Improved navigation with New, Simple/Extended, Copy, & Launch options

Enabling the Auto-Resolution option allows end users get updates to the API Call automatically

Added support for internationalization, i.e. support for multiple languages

ServiceNow Integration

Stratusphere UX has received certification with ServiceNow, and is now available in the ServiceNow Store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that Stratusphere UX has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Stratusphere UX with ServiceNow by enabling joint customers and partners to easily integrate detailed Stratusphere UX (User Experience) workspace metrics directly into ServiceNow's industry leading interface.

"In these trying times, we continue to innovate and provide our customers with even greater insight into their desktop environments, particularly for remote working," stated Jason E. Smith, VP Products and Solutions at Liquidware. "We also continue to work with our eco-system partners, such as ServiceNow and the major Cloud platform providers, to ensure customers can deploy their desktops on whichever platform, or platforms, best suit their business needs."

Stratusphere UX is available from Amazon Marketplace, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Further information can be found here https://www.liquidware.com/products/stratusphere-ux

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | [email protected] | +44 7710 633488

SOURCE Liquidware