Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018

A nine-year Citrix Ready veteran whose solutions provide "must-have" value atop underlying end-user computing (EUC) platforms, including Citrix, Liquidware is fully invested in Citrix and this annual showcase of transformative technologies that are shaping the future of digital transformation. The company's product teams will be accompanied to this year's show by senior executives including CEO, David Bieneman, CTO, Jason Mattox, and VP of Products, Jason E. Smith.

"When it comes to a focused conference on virtual and RDS desktops – there is no better single event in the industry right now than this one. Every attendee is one that we design and build our Workspace Environment Management solutions for, and that makes Citrix Synergy a highlight on our calendar," explained Smith. "Show visitors will find us at booth 401, which is front and center of the exhibition floor, where our teams will demo the latest features of our Liquidware ProfileUnity, FlexApp and Stratusphere UX products."

Liquidware will demo its new v6.7.6 of ProfileUnity, breaking new ground with its universal object-based cloud storage for Amazon S3, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure Blog. With this release, Liquidware has become the only company capable of moving a user profile from Microsoft Windows to object-based cloud storage, or multiple clouds, without the use of a Server Message Block (SMB). This ability to free user profiles from on-prem to DaaS along with the ability to move those user profiles to the cloud in advance of a full transition, allowing for a seamless, zero user downtime cutover to DaaS, are significant features for users and differentiators that add to Liquidware's already substantial competitive advantage.

The company will also demonstrate the upcoming 6.1 release of Stratusphere UX, its industry-leading user experience monitoring and diagnostics solution. This new version will introduce process optimization, which intelligently optimizes CPU resources and lessens the negative performance effects of CPU-intensive applications. Additionally, Stratusphere UX will add in-guest visibility for Windows event logs, as well as the ability to monitor applications and processes that communicate outside of the guest—including protocol, destination address and application latency. In keeping with the company's focus on DaaS, this release will support native licensing for Amazon Marketplace, improving even further on the total cost of ownership for cloud-based monitoring and diagnostics with Stratusphere UX.

Smith explained more about what sets Liquidware apart from competitors, "The integration of our UEM solution, ProfileUnity, with our App Layering Solution, FlexApp is a key differentiator from other more-or-less comparable solutions. No other currently available offering integrates these two key solutions in a single management console. When you combine the power of ProfileUnity and FlexApp with our monitoring and user experience solution, Stratusphere UX, you have a powerful toolset with which to manage your desktop lifecycle – be that desktop virtual, physical or cloud – while ensuring user satisfaction and productivity."

At noon on May 8th, at an invitation-only, sold out event dubbed "Inside Track," which debuted at last year's VMworld, Liquidware will host EUC influencers and advocates to get the scoop on what's new in its world as well as EUC in general. Inside Track is an exclusive community founded by Liquidware and co-sponsored by IGEL and NVIDIA with the goal of bringing together key EUC players, from industry through media and more, in a forum that encourages the meeting of minds to shape the future of EUC in a collaborative fashion that puts the end-user's experience above individual company interests, and in a manner that encourages meaningful and lively debate among its members. Liquidware will make the outcomes and insights gleaned available to interested parties via a blog on www.liquidware.com in the weeks following Citrix Synergy.

"Citrix offers the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive," said John Panagulias, director, Citrix Ready. "As a nine-year member of the Citrix Ready program, Liquidware provides great value for our customers in supporting our secure digital workspace vision."

Liquidware solutions can be found at booth 401, at Citrix Synergy 2018, from May 8-10 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., and visit the website www.liquidware.com to glean advance product information. For deeper insights into Liquidware's Object-Based Cloud Storage, check out this webinar.

Liquidware™ provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® Virtual Apps and Virtual Desktops, formally XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware® Horizon View, Amazon® WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company's Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.

