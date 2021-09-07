Liquor.com Launches Online Store

For over a decade, Liquor.com has helped millions of people make bar-level classics like the N egroni , Old Fashioned , and Martini , and now, consumers can buy the best products to create bar favorites from home. Every item included in the store is something Liquor.com's editors actually use and love, helping readers make good drinks great.

Liquor.com is at the center of hospitality and entertaining culture, dedicated to good drinking and great living. From cocktail enthusiasts to professional bartenders, readers can purchase bar basics like the cocktail shaker , mixing glasses , and even tequila glassware . Additionally, the Liquor.com Cocktail Kit enhances the home bar experience with a beautiful all-in-one box, featuring items selected for both their form and functionality including a Yarai® mixing glass, a Koriko® Hawthorne strainer, weighted shaking tins, a square ice cube tray, and more.

"Our mission has always been to help people drink better and our store is a natural extension of this mission," said Alexis Doctolero, VP of Liquor.com. "Our editors already love helping people create incredible cocktails at home, so we took the opportunity to make that experience even better by helping bring great cocktails to life."

"We're really excited for our first standalone store and to see our vision come to life," said Kit Codik, Head of Dotdash Ventures and the Founder of Liquor.com. "It's a great opportunity to help consumers by providing a curated assortment of items that we know will help to elevate their drinking and entertaining experiences."

The Liquor.com Store is the first standalone ecommerce store from Dotdash, the parent company of Liquor.com. To learn more and shop, visit https://shop.liquor.com/

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 80 awards in the last year alone. Dotdash brands include Verywell , Investopedia , The Spruce , Byrdie , Liquor.com and Simply Recipes , among others. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About Liquor.com

Liquor.com is dedicated to good drinking and great living. We inspire, entertain and educate anyone—and everyone—interested in what happens in the glass and out of it. Liquor.com reaches nearly four million people in the U.S. each month and is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

