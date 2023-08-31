Liquorice Market to grow by USD 534.72 million from 2022 to 2027 | APAC is set to contribute 33% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquorice market is estimated to grow by USD 534.72 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. The growth in the region is due to factors such as increasing consumer awareness of the side effects of control drugs and increasing awareness of the medicinal benefits and therapeutic effects of herbal products. To increase the number of health-conscious consumers and ensure liquorice is included in products, these benefits are promoted by tea manufacturers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on grade type (food grade, feed grade, and pharmaceutical grade), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the food grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. Liquorice root is generally considered safe for food use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Topical gels are said to treat skin conditions like acne or eczema, while licorice tea soothes sore throats. In addition, herbal teas are in high demand as the number of health-conscious consumers grows. Herbal tea manufacturers are developing liquorice-containing products and promoting these benefits to appeal to health-conscious consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The growing demand for food and beverages with herbal ingredients is a key factor driving market growth. The main end users in the market are focusing on R&D investment to launch herbal extract products that meet the needs of consumers to meet the growing demand for non-food and beverage products that contain gluten, artificial colors, and no preservatives. For example, demand for herbal teas is driven by a growing number of health-conscious consumers. Herbal tea manufacturers are promoting these benefits to appeal to health-conscious consumers by developing licorice-containing products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The immunity-boosting properties of herbal extracts are a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Providing high-quality herbal products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Related Reports:

The caraway seeds market is projected to increase by USD 785.09 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% between 2022 and 2027. This caraway seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (powder and whole seed), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global caraway seeds market is witnessing growth driven by increasing awareness about their health benefits.

The botanical extracts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% between 2022 and 2027. The botanical extracts market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,755.43 million. This botanical extracts market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (F and B, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics), type (powder and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for non-traditional drug sources are notably driving the botanical extracts market growth.

Liquorice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 534.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Aushadhi Herbal, Avestia Pharma, Beijing Gingko Group, Botanic Healthcare Group, C.E. Roeper GmbH, Extroil Naturals, F and C Licorice Ltd., Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co. Ltd., HB Natural Ingredients, Herbal Creations, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Norevo GmbH, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., Sepidan Osareh Jonoob Co., Shaanxi FUJIE Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shirin Daru Co., and Zagros Licorice co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

