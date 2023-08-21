Lirio Again Named a Top Workplace Based on Feedback from Employees

The Leading Personalization Engine for Digital Health Adds to Its Growing List of Honors

KNOXVILLE and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, which uses artificial intelligence and behavioral science to hyper-personalize healthcare consumer experiences, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Knoxville Top Workplaces. The company was recognized for the second time it participated in the program, has also received recognition as a national Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine, and received the Pinnacle Award for Best Mid-Sized Company by the Knoxville Chamber.

Top Workplaces 2023
"Creating a culture of openness, collaboration, and flexibility are cornerstones of Lirio's commitment to recruiting and retaining top talent for our purpose-driven, outcomes-focused team," said Lauren Tipton, Chief People & Culture Officer at Lirio. "Our recognition as a Top Workplace is the result of our colleagues living our values each and every day."

The list of Top Workplaces is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Lirio is based in Knoxville, has offices in the Nashville area, and supports remote employees across the United States. "Openness" was cited most often as the trait employees value most, demonstrating the company's commitment to engaging authentically as one if is core values. The company offers unlimited paid time off, comprehensive health insurance, and 401k matching among its many competitive benefits.

About Lirio
Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to automate and scale unique consumer health journeys through its Precision Nudging™ interventions. The company has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® CSF certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and NIST certified. For more information about Lirio, visit www.Lirio.com.

