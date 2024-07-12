Lirio and Cone Health Launch AI-Driven Interventions for Chronic Conditions to Advance Public Health Outcomes

Lirio's Precision Nudging® tool for chronic condition management will benefit millions of North Carolinians managing hypertension and diabetes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, a pioneer in the fusion of behavioral science and artificial intelligence to deliver better health outcomes, announced today it is launching a second intervention focusing on diabetes with Cone Health, one of the largest and most comprehensive health networks in North Carolina. The initiative builds on the strategic partnership announced in 2023, and it aligns with Cone Health's focus on managing chronic conditions, improving the patient experience and advancing health equity. It also represents the first enterprise agreement for Lirio.

The expanded strategic partnership means Cone Health will use Lirio's Precision Nudging solution to target behavior changes from its hypertensive and diabetic patient populations. The goal for Cone Health is to better manage chronic conditions, lower costs and improve patient satisfaction. Plans call for having five different Lirio interventions in place by the end of the year.

"This next step in our strategic partnership with Cone Health introduces adaptive intervention design that is only possible with cutting-edge behavioral science and AI," said Marten den Haring, CEO of Lirio. "We're confident that our unique approach to behavior change will help Cone Health offer just-in-time personalized support for patients with hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic conditions, and we are thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to health equity."

Cone Health serves the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina, a racially diverse region of nearly 2 million people that suffers from disproportionately high rates of high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and other chronic disease. The health system has announced plans to invest $150 million over five years to improve health equity, and its CATCH 5 in 5 initiative aims to close five years of a 15-year gap in life expectancy for certain populations over five years.

Lirio's personalization engine powers hyper-personalized and evidence-based behavioral interventions that nudge people along in their unique health journeys, delivering them on the right channels at the right time to move patients to take the desired action for improved health. Messages could include reminders to schedule appointments with primary care providers, check blood pressure or blood sugar at home, take prescribed medications, and more.

Using Lirio's innovative Large Behavioral Model, which combines artificial intelligence and behavioral science, the solution also predicts each individual's barriers to action and includes a solution to help overcome them.

As the model receives more consumer data and responses, the engine learns and optimizes each journey – first for whole populations, then for specific segments, and finally for individuals – matching each person to the intervention most likely to connect with their motivations.

"We're incredibly excited to get started with Lirio because we've struggled to reach people who have serious health challenges and find sustainable ways to get them to self-manage their conditions," said Vi-Anne Antrum, Chief Nursing Officer at Cone Health. "This system represents an innovative new way to get them to move past their often significant barriers and take action toward improving their health and well-being."

Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to automate and scale unique consumer health journeys through its Precision Nudging® interventions. The company has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® CSF certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and NIST certified. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

