Lirio Launches Hyper-Personalized Vaccination Journey to Encourage Vaccine Acceptance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, the leading behavior change AI company that uses Precision Nudging™ to move as many people as possible towards better health, today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccination Journey. In a related announcement, the company said it will work with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) to encourage COVID 19 vaccine acceptance among its patient population.

While terms of the relationship were not disclosed, Lirio's patient engagement platform has the potential to impact over 500,000 lives among the health systems' patient populations in Louisiana. The journey is launching in April at a critical time for getting more people, especially those in under-served or hesitant populations, to get their vaccination. The company is finalizing agreements with additional health systems, which it expects to announce later in the spring.

"Each person's unique journey to better health matters, and each of their community's journey to better health also matters." says Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH and Chief Behavioral Officer for Lirio. "We understand the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy vary from person to person, and from community to community where each person lives. Behavior change AI brings personalization at scale to successfully engage each individual within their communities to overcome vaccine hesitancy, and to create healthier communities for all."

"For the vaccine, we see this innovative outreach as another opportunity to help end the pandemic – something we are committed to as a healthcare organization," says Richard R. Vath, M.D., President and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. "We see Lirio as an important tool to educate and inform, and to help scale the distribution of the vaccine. Longer-term, we also see Lirio as a partner to help with our important population health work as well as providing a more personalized experience for our patients."

A recent KFF poll shows that while more Americans now want the COVID-19 vaccine, 13% of respondents polled said they will "definitely not" be vaccinated. In addition, there are a number of groups who are also declining to accept the vaccine today, including essential workers in non-health fields, and rural residents, at 21 % and 20% respectively, who were most likely to say they will "definitely not" get vaccinated.

Unique behavioral interventions overcome barriers such as vaccine safety, effectiveness, or perceptions related to COVID-19 severity and individual susceptibility to get everyone engaging with and acting on a vaccine promoting messages. Each message overcomes an individual's engagement with the vaccine-promoting communication and the separate, more substantial barrier to getting the vaccine itself.

Lirio leverages hundreds of behavioral interventions in English and Spanish to effectively activate people via email, SMS and MMS at each step in their unique journey to better health. Proprietary algorithms process data streams about people; deliver personalized behavioral interventions from hundreds of possible behavioral science solutions at each step in the journey; and process reactions, iterate, and improve. It ensures the right message is delivered to the right person at the right time.

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to apply Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journey to better health. Similar to precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral science solutions to overcome patient-specific barriers to action. Every Precision Nudge is delivered at the right time and place to help drive scalable, sustained behavior change that enables providers to effectively engage and activate individuals within a population, optimizing care and treatment for everyone. For more information, visit https://lirio.com.

About Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems based in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state's population. The health system is a non-profit, Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the ministry serves patients in Louisiana and Mississippi through a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians, elderly housing and integrated systems. The health system's unified physician organization is comprised of more than 1,100 adult and pediatric primary care physicians and specialists. For more information, visit www.fmolhs.org.

